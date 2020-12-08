Michael Owen makes prediction for Chelsea-FC Krasnodar clash

Ahead of Matchday 6 in the UEFA Champions League, Michael Owen has made his prediction for the Group E game at Stamford Bridge between Chelsea and Russian side Krasnodar.

Both teams have finalized their places in the group. Chelsea beat Sevilla 4-0 to clinch the top spot while Krasnodar beat Rennes on Matchday 5 to guarantee them 3rd place in the group and a spot in the knockout round of the Europa League.

It’s another matchday and our last in Group E! 🙌🔵



COME ON YOU BLUES! #CHEKRA pic.twitter.com/PEoVRc0Foz — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 8, 2020

Michael Owen expects Chelsea to walk away from the game with all three points. The former Liverpool striker predicts that Frank Lampard's side has too much strength in depth for the Russians and will win the clash 2-0.

Chelsea are on a 16-game unbeaten streak and Owen predicts they will extend that streak against Krasnodar. Frank Lampard's side beat newly-promoted side Leeds United 3-1 at the weekend with goals from Olivier Giroud, Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic.

Giroud continued his hot run of form, and one will expect him to start against Krasnodar. The Frenchman scored all four of Chelsea's goals against Sevilla on Matchday 5 as well as the winner against Rennes.

The hat-trick against Sevilla made Giroud the oldest player to score three goals in a UEFA Champions League game. The 34-year-old will be looking to add to his tally against the Russian side on Tuesday.

Chelsea will go through a season-defining period in December

Chelsea have been stellar in recent weeks.

Advertisement

The essentially meaningless clash on Tuesday will be a good chance for both teams to rest players. Chelsea currently sit in 3rd place in the Premier League and will travel to Everton at the weekend.

The Blues have started the season very strongly, and Lampard will look to keep his squad healthy as his team heads into a Christmas period full of tough fixtures.

Chelsea have had 13 different goal scorers in the Premier League already this season, no other team is even in double figures ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/FWkrP5AMXQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 7, 2020

Chelsea will face Everton, Wolves, West Ham, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester City between now and January 2nd. This is a season-defining period for Frank Lampard as Chelsea continue their charge to the summit of the Premier League.

Advertisement

Chelsea briefly went to the top of the table over the weekend but has since been leapfrogged by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Jose Mourinho's Tottenham. With only one point separating Frank Lampard's side from the summit, Blues fans can be optimistic going into the holiday period.

Will Chelsea beat Krasnodar to cap off an excellent performance in the group stages?