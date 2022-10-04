Michael Owen makes fresh Premier League title claim involving Arsenal and Manchester City 

Michael Owen believes no one will be able to stop Manchester City winning the Premier League this season, despite Arsenal's 'flying' start to the season.

The Gunners are currently at the top of the league table after winning seven of their eight top-flight games so far this term. Arsenal made some shrewd purchases in the summer, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko impressing since their arrivals.

However, Mikel Arteta's side faces an uphill task stopping Manchester City, who have won four of their previous five titles and are currently unbeaten. Their ominous form continued over the weekend as they thrashed Manchester United 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (October 2).

Erling Haaland has now netted 14 goals in eight league games and Owen feels that no one will be able to keep pace with the Cityzens across the campaign. The former Liverpool and England striker told Premier League Productions (as per HITC Sport):

“On that form, who is going to stop Manchester City? I know Arsenal are flying at the moment and they are at the top of the Premier League table. But over the course of a season, if they keep playing like that, then there’s no stopping them.”

Jamie Carragher believes duo have taken Arsenal 'to another level'

The Gunners narrowly missed out on a Champions League place last season but have started the current campaign in spectacular fashion.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher was full of praise for the impact Jesus has made, as well as William Saliba, who spent three years on loan at Ligue 1 clubs. The Frenchman has been extremely impressive at centre-back for the north London club in his first full season at the Emirates Stadium.

The Liverpool legend proclaimed (as per The Mail):

"A lot of people thought that this season, maybe Spurs would be in the position that Arsenal are in now. I've seen Spurs got a bit of criticism but in terms of how Conte plays, they played like a Conte team. If they'd have got the final pass right on three or four occasions, they should have gone in at half-time in front."

"But I take nothing away from Arsenal, I've been so impressed with them at the start of the season, the pace they play at, the football they play. And the two signings, well not signings but Saliba and Jesus have come in and completely taken this team to another level."

