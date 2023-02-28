Michael Owen makes fresh Premier League title prediction involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has predicted that Arsenal will win the Premier League ahead of Manchester City this season. The former England international noted that the Gunners are in a comfortable position heading into their game in hand against Everton on Wednesday (March 1).

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Owen said:

“We all know how hard it is going away from home in the Premier League. That can knock your confidence. You are going head-to-head with a team that has been there, seen it and done it. You feel as if you are the new kids on the block."

He added:

“Then, all of a sudden, the first big one you play against each other and Manchester City beat you. That can leave you reeling and really knock your confidence, so to bounce back the way they have, has been very impressive."

While Owen acknowledged Manchester City's success over the years, he picked Arsenal to beat them to the title this season. He said:

“It’s a toss of a coin, isn’t it?! You have a team that hasn’t done it for 13 years or something. They have a slight points advantage, then you have the tried and tested, just sat there waiting for that mistake. And they still have to go to the Etihad as well. I prefer to be sat there with points in the bank. I would probably side with the Gunners to win it this year.”

Arsenal enjoyed a comfortable lead at the top of the table until a poor run of form saw them relinquish their advantage. With Mikel Arteta's men finding their groove again, they can go five points clear of second-placed City with a win over Everton.

However, Manchester City have the experience of winning four out of the last five titles.

Arsenal receive positive update on return of star from injury

Gabriel Jesus has made an impressive recovery from an injury sustained in the World Cup.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is set to make a return from injury well before the international break in March. A report from Football.London claims that the Brazilian could be back for the Gunners' clash against Crystal Palace on March 19.

After the Gunners' 1-0 win against Leicester City, manager Mikel Arteta said about Jesus:

"He’s progressing well. Doing more and more on the field. The knee’s not reacting so it’s really positive."

Jesus went down with a knee injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup that was set to keep him out of action for over two months. In his absence, Eddie Nketiah has stepped up and performed well for Mikel Arteta's side, scoring nine goals in 31 games across competitions.

