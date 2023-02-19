Michael Owen names his Premier League title favorites between Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United

Premier League legend Michael Owen believes Manchester United have a chance of winning the title this season ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal. The latter two sides have dominated the top two spots so far this term.

United, who seem to be a dark horse in the title race, will be three points behind second-placed Manchester City if they win their game in hand.

Owen said (via HITC):

“And nobody is mentioning Manchester United. Manchester City are involved. But if Manchester United win their game in hand, they are only three points behind City."

The Englishman then acknowledged that Arsenal, who sit atop the league table at the moment, are in pole position to lift the trophy this season. Owen added:

“So you cannot rule anything out at the moment, but you have to say that Arsenal are in the driver’s seat.”

Arsenal have enjoyed the top spot in the standings for the majority of the season. The Gunners did drop points recently after failing to secure a victory in three back-to-back league fixtures. This includes their 3-1 loss at home to Manchester City on February 16.

However, Mikel Arteta's men recovered their stellar form this season with an emphatic 4-2 victory against Aston Villa over the weekend (February 18).

Manchester City, who surpassed the Gunners in the standings after their victory, had the chance to retain their position as league leaders. However, Pep Guardiola's side slipped up with a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest, dropping back down to second with a two-point gap.

This could prove to be a great opportunity for United, who are trailing behind in third place.

"He’s what worries me" - Darren Bent agrees with Michael Owen on Premier League title race between Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent also believes Manchester United are in the title race this term. He insists that Erik ten Hag's management of the Red Devils this season has been impressive.

The Englishman told talkSPORT:

“I really like Ten Hag and I’ve said it before, he’s what worries me in terms of the top of the table. Manchester United, are they in the title race? I believe they are. They’re only five points behind so I think they’re in it. He’s what worries me. The way he talks and how clever he is and what he’s done in such a short space of time, it’s slightly concerning."

Arsenal will next face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on February 25, while the Red Devils will lock horns with the Foxes today (February 19).

The Cityzens will play against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on February 22.

