Michael Owen predicts Arsenal versus Southampton 

Michael Owen believes Southampton will pick up a point against Arsenal in their Premier League clash at the Emirates on Wednesday. The Gunners are languishing at 15th in the league table and are winless in their last five matches at the moment.

Southampton, on the other hand, have started this season like they ended the last one. The Saints have won their last two fixtures and Ralph Hasenhüttl will go to the Emirates looking for all three points.

Owen, speaking ahead of the game said:

"Where do we start with Arsenal? The Gunners have lost their last 4 home matches and failed to score in 6 of their last 8. If they were to suffer another defeat here, Mikael Arteta will be under serious pressure.

"Southampton’s form has been the opposite. They are flying and have looked very accomplished so far this season. Ralph Hasenhüttl has his side well drilled and will no doubt be relishing this fixture with the Saints in such good form. Arsenal simply must avoid defeat and although I am a big fan of Southampton, I think they may have to settle for a point in this one."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta under severe pressure to get results

Arsenal have been in dire form in the Premier League, especially of late. Mikel Arteta's side have failed to break down teams and looked disjointed in attack.

"This is the reality and we have to face it"



Mikel Arteta admits he will 'take the bullets' during Arsenal's tough time but vows to turn things around pic.twitter.com/TLfGSh60Q5 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 15, 2020

Although the Gunners were playing well in the second half against Burnley, Granit Xhaka's red card turned the tide around for the away side.

The London giants are currently just five points above the relegation zone.

Arteta is under severe pressure to perform after he was booed off in their first game at home with fans. However, the Spaniard has support from the board, as reverberated by technical director Edu:

"Mikel is doing a great job. It's normal and easy to be driven by results. But I can see the future, see where we go and the way we are building things on a daily basis. Everything here is right, everything here is working.

"How many young players have started to get opportunities and perform quite well in the first team? I can see a big and beautiful future. It's very strange to say that in this moment, but I have to be fair - that's the way I see the photo."