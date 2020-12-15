Michael Owen predicts Liverpool vs Tottenham 

Michael Owen believes his former side Liverpool with pick up a win at home to high-flying Tottenham. The defending champions Liverpool are level on points with Spurs, who are ahead on goal difference. The winner of Sunday's game will go into the Christmas period at the top of the Premier League table.

"This should be a cracker! As much as I have been impressed with Spurs this season, they come up against a Liverpool side that are undefeated in their last 65 home matches in the Premier League, a quite incredible stat. This is Spurs’ acid test. Undefeated in their last 11 games, Jose Mourinho’s side will come into this game hopeful they can get a result," said Michael Owen.

"I’m expecting them to sit in and go through a bit of pain with the intention to hit on the counter-attack. Although I think that could work to a certain extent, I reckon Liverpool simply have too much quality going forward. Sadio Mane is playing wonderfully at the moment. He could be the main man in a narrow home win for Liverpool," he concluded.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham have been the revelation of the Premier League season so far. Spurs have started the season strongly and have already beaten the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, and Arsenal.

Mourinho has managed to find the perfect balance of defence and attack in the big games, using the double pivot of Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Moussa Sissoko. Captain Harry Kane has changed his game to a false No.10, with Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn offering a goalscoring threat from attacking areas.

Jurgen Klopp dismisses criticism of Tottenham’s brand of football: “I see a lot a similarities with us in the way they set it up. They play football. Kane drops deep, quick players in wide positions. A very good team.” #LFC #THFC — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) December 15, 2020

Liverpool are finally some stability in their current Premier League campaign. However, they have won just two of their last five fixtures. Nonetheless, the Reds have won 31 out of their last 32 games at Anfield, where they are unbeaten in 65 fixtures.

Liverpool have a long list of players on the treatment table, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Xherdan Shaqiri, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara, and Diogo Jota all unavailable with injuries. Centre-back Joel Matip is also a doubt for the game.