Michael Owen predicts Manchester United's result against Brighton

Former Manchester United and Liverpool striker is one of the household names in football punditry. The Englishman was one of the more feared attackers of his generation and has successfully taken up a career as a television pundit after retirement.

Speaking to Betvictor as quoted by the Sport Review, Owen admitted that the home side aren't pushovers and singled out former Chelsea star Tariq Lamptey for special praise.

“Brighton were impressive in their 3-0 win away at Newcastle last weekend with a couple of Neal Maupay goals in the first seven minutes setting them on their way to a comfortable victory.”

“Young Tariq Lamptey enhanced his growing reputation with another stand-out performance at right-back and Brighton will be delighted to have got their first three points on the board in just their second game of the new season."

Having lost on opening day against Chelsea, Brighton recorded a stunning 3-0 victory against Newcastle United on matchday two to get their campaign up and running.

Manchester United get off to false start in the Premier League

Manchester United will be eager to return to winning ways in the Premier League

Manchester United, on the other hand, suffered an embarrassing 3-1 defeat against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, with new signing Donny van de Beek scoring the only goal for the Red Devils.

While Owen acknowledged Brighton's brilliance, he tipped Manchester United to emerge victorious in a hard-fought game.

“On the other hand, Manchester United were very disappointing in their opening match of the new campaign and looked lethargic and distinctly off the pace in their 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford."

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can point to a lack of rest and preparation time between the end of last season and the start of this but he will be expecting much more from his team and I expect a fully-fired up Manchester United to come away from the South coast with all three points."

“I’m going with a closely fought 1-0 victory to United.”

Manchester United will look to return to winning ways after their disappointing defeat against the Eagles. The Red Devils are also running out of time to add more players to their squad, with the transfer window set to slam shut on the 7th of October.

