Michael Owen predicts the result for Arsenal vs Burnley

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has predicted the result of the Arsenal vs Burnley game to be played on Monday.

Owen, in an interview to BetVictor, admitted that he does not expect a goal-fest, with both sides struggling in attack.

Michael Owen predicts a narrow Arsenal win over Burnley

Arsenal are set to host Burnley on Monday in a crucial fixture for Mikel Arteta's side. The Gunners are struggling this season, amid rumours that Arteta's job could soon be on the line.

Arsenal have been accused of playing rigid football with a lack of spark in attack. Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's poor form hasn't helped in a side with limited attacking avenues.

⚽️ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2 PL goals this season) has scored 7 goals in 5 PL apps v Burnley - the only team he has scored more career League goals against is Hamburg (9 in 9)



📺 Super Sunday: Arsenal v Burnley

⏲️ Sunday from 7pm, @SkySportsPL pic.twitter.com/0sBNFCZ9Hq — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 11, 2020

Owen admitted that Arsenal boss Arteta should see this game as an ideal opportunity to get his team back on track.

"Arsenal have been disappointing this season, so far. Mikel Arteta has his work cut out; however, he'll see this as the ideal opportunity to get back on track."

The 40-year-old also stated that the underlying numbers do not back up Sean Dyche's Burnley side.

"I go through a lot of stats in this line of work, and unfortunately for Burnley, they come last in most of them. I expect the Gunners to get back on track here, albeit by a slender margin."

For Arsenal, there have been more lows than highs this season. They sit 15th in the league table, with their recent loss against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby adding to their misery.

Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who signed a new contract in the summer after much speculation, has failed to replicate his heroics from previous seasons. The 31-year old has scored just two goals in 11 Premier League games so far this season.

Much of Arsenal's poor form has been a result of a lack of creativity from midfield, according to various critics. The Gunners were close to signing Houssem Aouar from Lyon in the summer, but a move failed to materialize.

Red Bull Salzburg sensation Dominik Szoboszlai has also been persistently linked, but reputed journalists have reported that the 20-year-old has agreed a move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig want to pay €25m release clause before Christmas to sign Szoboszlai.



Dominik will focus on league match this weekend then he’ll announce the decision - Leipzig are expected to win the race over Arsenal and AC Milan.



Next week 👀

More details: https://t.co/xEimhLsu4U https://t.co/ZWBUvIZ3fA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 11, 2020

