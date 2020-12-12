Michael Owen predicts the result for Manchester United vs Manchester City

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has predicted the result for the Manchester United vs Manchester City fixture to be played later today.

Owen, in an interview with BetVictor, predicted the result for one of the most popular derbies in football.

Both Manchester clubs have not enjoyed a fluent campaign so far and have struggled at various phases in the 2020-21 campaign.

Michael Owen, regarded during his prime as one of the best strikers in world football, admitted that Manchester City are more steady right now than Manchester United.

"With Manchester United so inconsistent, it's very hard to get a handle on what to expect every time they play. For Manchester City it's been a lot steadier, having hit form after a shaky start. It's likely they'll have most of the possession here, which interestingly could suit United."

📊 Most chances created in PL this season:

35 Bruno Fernandes

28 Kevin De Bruyne

26 Jack Grealish

25 James Rodriguez



📺 Live SNF: Man Utd v Man City

⏲️ Saturday from 5pm, @SkySportsPL pic.twitter.com/7wwmbsZ3VT — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 11, 2020

The 40-year old stated that while counter-attacking football suited Manchester United, Manchester City were his choice for the win.

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are far more suited to playing on the counter but with Manchester City in a far better place right now, I think this will end with a win for the blue half of Manchester."

Manchester United were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday after a 3-2 loss to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

There have questions raised over the management style of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel linked with the managerial position at Manchester United.

Manchester City, on the other hand, endured a wobbly start to their league campaign this season. However, the summer signing of center-back Ruben Dias looks to be a good one, with the 23-year old having formed a strong center-back partnership with Aymeric Laporte.

Manchester City are one point behind Manchester United in the league table and a win here would see them propel over their neighbors. Pep Guardiola's side continue to be regarded as title contenders despite their poor performances against teams like West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

