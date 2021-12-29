Michael Owen predicts the result for Chelsea vs Brighton, praises 'underrated' striker who could be a 'real handful'

Former Premier League forward Michael Owen has predicted Chelsea to secure a routine 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion. However, Owen has warned the Blues of Brighton striker Neal Maupay, labelling him 'underrated'.

Owen has said that Chelsea's win against Aston Villa was key, considering their recent form. The 42-year-old player turned pundit also heaped praise on the Blues' returning striker Romelu Lukaku. The former Liverpool forward believes Chelsea look like a different side due to the Belgian's strength and pace.

In his column for BetVictor (via The Sport Review), Owen said:

“It wasn’t an easy game, but that was a huge win for Chelsea against Villa. Lukaku hasn’t been at his best of late, but he looked superb against Villa. He’s so quick, so strong, and his movement was giving the Villa defence all sorts of problems. Chelsea look a totally different side when he’s in that mood."

Owen also praised Brighton forward Maupay. The 42-year-old pundit thinks he could trouble Chelsea during the game. Nevertheless, Owen has predicted the Blues to record a comfortable win at Stamford Bridge against an 'organised' Brighton side, adding:

“Brighton have been having a rough spell, so to get the win over Brentford will be a relief for Graham Potter. It was two very well-taken goals, and Neal Maupay now has seven for the season."

"He’s an underrated striker, and can be a real handful. I’d expect to see a Chelsea win here. It won’t be emphatic, Brighton are too organised, but Chelsea will get a couple of goals. 2-0 Chelsea.”

Chelsea returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Aston Villa at the weekend. The Blues had previously drawn consecutive games against Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brighton, meanwhile, secured their first win since September, beating Brentford 2-0 on Boxing Day. Graham Potter's side are now 11th in the Premier League standings, having accumulated 23 points from 17 games.

Chelsea are six points behind league leaders Manchester City

With Chelsea dropping points earlier in December, they find themselves six points behind league leaders Manchester City. However, they are level on points with Liverpool following the Reds' 1-0 defeat to Leicester City.

At the midway point of the season, Chelsea have amassed 41 points. Thomas Tuchel's side have, however, lost only two games, against Manchester City and West Ham United.

Chelsea have a golden opportunity to return to the title race. Following their game against Brighton, the Blues will take on Liverpool in a blockbuster clash on the 2nd of January 2022.

