Michael Owen predicts the result for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Michael Owen has predicted the result for the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool game to be played later today.

Crystal Palace are set to play hosts to Liverpool at Selhurst Park and Owen, in his column in BetVictor, has had his say about what he thinks the result will be.

Michael Owen predicts a Liverpool win

Owen, regarded as one of the best strikers in the world during his prime, admitted that Liverpool's win over Tottenham Hotspur would have been a confidence booster for the reigning champions.

"Liverpool's late win at home to Tottenham on Wednesday means that they sit three points clear at the top of the Premier League. These are the types of results that win you championships, and when you consider that the Reds are still not at full strength, it's a massive statement."

Owen also stated that Crystal Palace were looking good and keeping star winger Wilfred Zaha fit would be important for their season.

"Crystal Palace drew 1-1 away at West Ham in midweek. The signs are there that Roy Hodgson's men are on course for a better season that many expected, although when we did our pre-season predictions, I did have them down for a top half finish. They are tough to play against away from home and if they keep Wilfred Zaha fit, they should continue to do well."

Ultimately, Owen opted for a Liverpool win.

"History tells us that this has been a tough fixture for Liverpool. However, Palace have only won 2 at home all season and I think this will go the way of the away side."

Liverpool have once again looked good this season despite long-term injuries to key players. Starting center-backs, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, are out for the majority of the season, but despite this Jurgen Klopp's side have continued to excel.

Get in, 𝐁𝐎𝐒𝐒! 🏆



Jürgen has won #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2020 award 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LO0V67db1f — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2020

The win against Tottenham Hotspur was a crucial one, with Jose Mourinho's side currently the best-placed team to challenge Liverpool. Klopp's men now sit at the top of the league table, three points ahead of Spurs.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, seem to have a talent in their hands in the form of young Eberechi Eze, with the midfielder impressing for the Eagles so far.

