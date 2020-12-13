Michael Owen predicts the result for Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has predicted the result for the Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur game to be played today.

Owen, in an interview to BetVictor, admitted that both sides were adept at playing on the counter while voicing his appreciation for Wilfried Zaha.

Michael Owen predicts a Tottenham Hotspur win over Crystal Palace

Owen, regarded as one of the best strikers in the world during his prime, stated that it would be an interesting game.

"This will be an interesting game. Crystal Palace are comfortable playing on the counter-attack and with Wilfred Zaha fit once again, they can be very dangerous."

The 40-year-old accepted that Tottenham Hotspur were a better team by a distance and expects a win for Jose Mourinho's side.

"The same can be said for Tottenham. They don’t mind being patient and get a lot of joy on the counter-attack. They’ll have to be a more positive here, and I think they will be. Pound for pound they have the better team by quite a distance, so I fancy Jose’s men to take the points."

Tottenham Hotspur sit at the top of the Premier League table and are ahead of second-placed Liverpool on goal difference.

Jose Mourinho, after a controversial stint at Manchester United, looks rejuvenated. The key to Tottenham Hotspur's form has been their attackers Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. Kane has scored eight goals and provided 10 assists, while Son has scored 10 goals this season.

🔗 Son Heung-min and Harry Kane have combined for 𝟭𝟭 #PL goals in the 2020/21 season so far



Prior to this campaign, the most goals two players had combined for in a club’s first 11 matches of a season was six 🤯@SpursOfficial | #CRYTOT pic.twitter.com/3EB28HZ25G — Premier League (@premierleague) December 13, 2020

Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojberg, who signed for Tottenham Hotspur from Southampton in the summer for £13 million, has proved to be a shrewd acquisition. The 25-year-old has been a key cog in the midfield for Jose Mourinho's side.

With the Manchester clubs inconsistent and a young Chelsea squad still finding their feet, Liverpool's direct rivals for the Premier League title are currently Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs can also boast of a big squad capable of competing in various competitions. Welsh winger Gareth Bale is yet to get a proper run in the first XI, while the likes of Dele Alli have found game time hard to come by.

