Michael Owen predicts the result of the derby between Manchester United and Manchester City

Former footballer Michael Owen has predicted a victory for Manchester City when they take on Manchester United this weekend. The Cityzens host the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium in a blockbuster Premier League fixture on Sunday (March 6).

Owen feels City will be too strong for United and will pick up a convincing 3-1 victory. He wrote in his column for BetVictor (via the Mirror):

"City will be too strong, too focused for United here and they’ll control this game. United will score, but City will win 3-1."

Owen believes Manchester City will draw positives from their last league match against Everton. While they were made to work hard, they still managed to grind out a 1-0 victory to extend their lead at the top of the standings to six points.

The former Liverpool forward continued:

"City weren’t at their best against Everton, but they did what champions do, and that was to win the game."

Owen also praised the quality of Phil Foden's assist for Jack Grealish's goal during the Cityzens' FA Cup clash against Peterborough.

Pep Guardiola's side picked up a 2-0 win over the EFL Championship side to progress to the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Owen wrote:

"I’ve got to talk about Grealish’s goal against Peterborough in the FA Cup. I’m not sure what was better, the pass from Foden or the first touch from Grealish. Absolutely superb."

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums

The touch and finish from Jack Grealish



Great goal!



@EmiratesFACup



The ball from Phil FodenThe touch and finish from Jack GrealishGreat goal! The ball from Phil Foden 😍The touch and finish from Jack Grealish 👏Great goal! 🔥📹 @EmiratesFACup https://t.co/Qj7BH4Dp9p

The 42-year-old also alluded to Manchester United's run of positive results at the Etihad Stadium in recent times.

The Red Devils have won each of their last three league visits to Manchester City's stadium. However, Owen believes that the run will end this weekend. He added:

"This is a huge few weeks for United, they’ve got some tough games on the way. They’ve had a habit in recent seasons of getting positive results at the Etihad, but I can’t see it this season."

Plenty at stake as Manchester City take on Manchester United

Both Manchester City and Manchester United desperately need all three points from this fixture, albeit for different reasons.

The Cityzens, who once held a 12-point advantage at the top of the Premier League, have seen it cut down to six. Second-placed Liverpool also have a game in hand over City, which could see them bring the lead down to just three points.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are involved in a scrap with West Ham United and Arsenal for a top-four finish. Ralf Rangnick's side do occupy fourth position right now but are just two points ahead of Arsenal, who have three matches in hand.

Consequently, both teams simply cannot afford any slip-ups going forward and need to string a run of victories together. Manchester City are the favorites heading into this clash, but Manchester United simply cannot be discounted.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh