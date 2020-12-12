Michael Owen predicts the result for Fulham vs Liverpool

Former Liverpool and Newcastle United striker Michael Owen has predicted the result of the Fulham vs Liverpool game to be played tomorrow.

Owen, who enjoyed a stellar career at Liverpool, registered his appreciation for Jurgen Klopp's side in an interview with BetVictor.

Fulham will play hosts to Liverpool tomorrow at Craven Cottage and will be the underdogs coming into this game. Owen admitted as much and was effusive in his praise for Klopp's Liverpool, who have managed to perform well despite injuries to key players.

"Liverpool were very impressive last week at home to Wolves. Despite having a depleted squad, they're still getting results."

Owen also stated that Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is in need of a goal for a Fulham side who have impressed in patches this season.

"Although Fulham have looked good in patches, I fear they will fall short this season. Their dangerman, Mitrovic, needs a goal. He might fancy his chances here, but I can't see past Liverpool notching up another win."

📊 Liverpool away in PL since start of last season:

✅ Won 12 of opening 13 games in 2019-20

❌ 13pts in 11 games since late February - 11 teams have more away PL points in that time



📺 Super Sunday: Fulham v Liverpool

⏲️ Sunday from 4.15pm, @SkySportsPL pic.twitter.com/5da7gGZpza — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 11, 2020

Liverpool have lost starting center-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term injuries, with Klopp having to field a makeshift defense in various games. Despite this, the Reds sit second in the league table and are only behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference.

Liverpool attackers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane continue to perform at a high level. However, it is the form of summer signing Diogo Jota which has been turned heads across Europe.

The Portugal international joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer for £41 million. Despite the steep fee, much of the attention at that time was towards another one of Liverpool's new signings, midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich.

Jota, however, has proven to be more influential than Thiago so far, with the Spain international yet to establish himself in the first XI due to injuries. Jota has played 17 games in all competitions for Liverpool so far, scoring nine goals.

Jurgen Klopp's side will be keen to retain the league title. While Manchester City and Chelsea have endured quiet starts, Liverpool's main competition for now are Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur.

