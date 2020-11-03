Michael Owen predicts Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United result 

Michael Owen believes that Manchester United will secure victory against Istanbul Basaksehir in midweek and all-but confirm their place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils have been flawless in Europe this season even though their Premier League form has everyone scratching their heads. Manchester United are 15th in the table after six games and have already endured defeats at the hands of Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team have struggled for consistency, and the Red Devils are yet to win a league game at Old Trafford this season. However, the Norwegian’s wards have been a different animal in the UEFA Champions League so far.

Pitted in the group of death alongside last season’s finalist Paris-Saint Germain and RB Leipzig – who reached the semi-finals – Manchester United were expected to struggle.

However, the Red Devils have surprised everyone by dominating their opponents on the pitch. United started with a hard-fought 2-1 win over PSG and then demolished RB Leipzig 5-0 in the second game last week. The Red Devils lead the group after 2 games and the former Manchester United striker expects the trend to continue against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Michael Owen makes Champions League predictions including Liverpool and Man Utdhttps://t.co/8pq4kwx7vS — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 3, 2020

Owen expects Manchester United to win 2-0

Owen started by expressing his disappointment at his former side’s inconsistencies this season.

"Manchester United are possibly the toughest conundrum in football at the moment. They have been excellent in Europe, but just can’t find any rhythm in the league," said Owen.

Advertisement

Even though Manchester United are coming off a demoralizing defeat at the hands of Arsenal, Owen believes his former team’s flawless away record will help the club.

"Back on European duty, I think they can get another positive result. United seem like a side that are more suited to playing away from home and are at their best hitting on the counter-attack," predicted Owen.

Owen also thinks Solskjaer will relish the opportunity to put the defeat behind him and tipped United to win by a two-goal margin.

"Ole Gunnar Solkjaer will see this as the ideal opportunity to bounce back after the weekend defeat to Arsenal, and I think they will take the points home to Old Trafford. 2-0," said Owen.