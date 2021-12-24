Michael Owen predicts result of Manchester United versus Newcastle United

Former Premier League forward Michael Owen has predicted a close 2-1 win for Manchester United against Newcastle United in their December 27 clash.

Owen feels that Newcastle's main reason for their woes this season has been their weak defense. However, the 42-year-old pundit is looking forward to seeing a loud St. James' Park against Manchester United.

In his column for BetVictor (via the Mirror), Michael Owen wrote:

"This is one of my favourite fixtures and St James’ Park will be noisy for this one. Newcastle continue to struggle, mainly at the back. I’ve said all season that I don’t worry about the goals in this side, Callum Wilson is a natural goal scorer, but they need to improve defensively. They’ve been in a difficult run of fixtures though, and things will get easier from now."

Owen is also interested in seeing how Manchester United perform under Ralf Rangnick as the new manager has now spent some time with the squad. Despite Newcastle's home support, Owen has backed his former side to come away with all three points.

"I’m very interested to see how Man United perform," he said. "There’s been some signs of change from the new boss in terms of pressing and how he wants them to play. He’s had some time with the squad to get more of his ideas across and it will be fascinating to see how they play.

"With the home fans behind them, I can see Newcastle scoring," he added. "I don’t trust them at the back though and United will score a couple of their own. 2-1."

Manchester United haven't played in the league since their 1-0 win over Norwich City on December 11. The Red Devils have had two Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion postponed due to the outbreak of COVID cases in their squad.

Manchester United continue their charge to secure a Champions League berth

Manchester United will aim to secure a Champions League spot as they return to Premier League action next week. The Red Devils are currently sixth in the standings, having amassed 27 points from 16 matches. They have two games in hand compared to Arsenal, who currently occupy fourth spot.

If Manchester United can win their two matches in hand, they will topple Arsenal and climb to fourth place. They are currently five points behind the Gunners in the standings.

