Michael Owen predicts the result for Manchester United vs Everton

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has predicted the result for the Manchester United vs Everton game to be played later today.

Manchester United are set to play host to Carlo Ancelotti's Everton at Old Trafford today for their latest Premier League fixture, and Owen has had his say on who will triumph.

Regarded as one of the best strikers in the world during his prime, Owen has predicted a win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United over Everton. The 41-year old admitted that it could be a close contest.

"Another one that could go either way. But I just fancy Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's men to take the three points with a 2-1 home win." said Owen.

🗣️ "It's been a crazy season so far and with both teams having title aspirations, the priority might be not to get beat."



⚽ Brand Ambassador @themichaelowen looks ahead to Matchday 2️⃣3️⃣ of the #PL and gives us his interesting take on #LIVMCI 👇 — BetVictor (@BetVictor) February 5, 2021

Manchester United have been one of the best teams in the league this season, while Everton have improved considerably under the management of Ancelotti.

Manchester United in title contention as Solksjaer's side continue to impress

Manchester United have impressed this season

Manchester United are 2nd in the league table, three points behind league leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Solskjaer's side have been highly impressive in the league this season. They recently thrashed Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton 9-0, and the likes of Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes have all been in fine form.

Manager Solksjaer has often come under pressure during his spell as the Manchester United boss, but there have been clear signs of progress.

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been one of the best midfielders in the league this season. The 26-year old has been a transformative signing for Manchester United, having joined the club last January.

Fernandes has made 32 appearances in all competitions for the club this season, scoring 17 goals. His drive and creativity from midfield has often propelled Manchester United's attack.

The addition of experienced Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has also proved to be a shrewd acquisition. The 33-year old joined the club on a free last summer, and has led Manchester United's attack well. In 21 appearances in all competitions, he has scored six goals.

Everton have looked good this season, as well. Carlo Ancelotti's side are currently 7th in the league.

💬 "What the boys took from Tuesday was that we did the right things, kept good habits," adds the boss.



"No-one has got carried away [with Tuesday's result], we played against 10 men for the full game. All our focus has been on Everton."#MUFC #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/XwVGcGZEqe — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 5, 2021

