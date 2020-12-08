Michael Owen predicts the result for RB Leipzig vs Manchester United clash in the Champions League

Manchester United will travel to Germany to take on RB Leipzig in a make-or-mar Champions League game, and Michael Owen has given his prediction for the marquee fixture.

With just one matchday left to go in the Champions League group stage, Group F sits on a knife's edge as three teams are tied on nine points and have their destinies in their hands to secure promotion.

Manchester United only need to avoid defeat against the Bundesliga side to qualify for the next round. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig need a win, and their impressive home record of seven wins from seven games this season will give them impetus.

The high stakes involved in the fixture make it difficult to call but Michael Owen has given his prediction.

The ex-Manchester United striker is backing his former side to progress with a 2-1 victory, telling BetVictor:

''Manchester United will be without [Edinson] Cavani and [Anthony] Martial for their trip to Leipzig. The Germans were involved in an enthralling 3-3 draw at home to Bayern Munich at the weekend, so United know this will be a big test.

“The home side need to win here to secure qualification, however, it’s on the road where United have shone this campaign.

“Leipzig quite simply need to win. I reckon if they attack United, they could leave themselves exposed at the back and pay the ultimate price against a side that seem to be at their best when playing on the counter-attack.”

The two sides met at Old Trafford on Matchday 2, and Manchester United ran rampant in a 5-0 victory.

The win saw them move up to six points to seize the early initiative in the group but defeats to Istanbul Basakseshir and Paris Saint-Germain have put the Red Devils in a position of uncertainty.

Despite these results, Manchester United still have what it takes to get the job done and would be buoyed by their comeback victory against West Ham at the weekend, where Bruno Fernandes played a starring role off the bench.

Testing fixtures await Manchester United in December

Manchester United made an inconsistent start to the season, and their home form in the league was especially damaging.

Nevertheless, they have responded well in recent weeks and have set a new club record for the most consecutive away wins in the Premier League.

The Old Trafford outfit currently sit sixth on the table, five points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur, with a game in hand.

😤 It's an all-or-nothing night for Ole's Reds this evening, and the boss is in a determined mood 📝#MUFC #UCL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 8, 2020

There will hardly be any respite for Manchester United after their marquee clash with RB Leipzig in the Champions League as city rivals Manchester City await them in the derby on Saturday.

Further testing games will also come in Premier League fixtures against Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers, while an away trip will be taken to Everton for the FA Cup quarter-final.