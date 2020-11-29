Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has given his prediction for this weekend's top of the table clash between Chelsea and Tottenham on Sunday. Owen is backing Chelsea to snatch a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to lay down a marker in the Premier League title race.

Chelsea are currently one of the in-form teams in the Premier League. The Blues had a shaky start to their 2020-21 campaign but have found their rhythm under Frank Lampard, with many of their new signings settling in and finding their feet at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have won three matches on the bounce in the Premier League and will carry that confidence into Sunday's crucial game against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea have scored nine goals in their last three games, but it is their defense that will be put to the test on Sunday, as they come up against Tottenham's in-form duo, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are currently in second place in the Premier League behind reigning champions Liverpool, with a game in hand. The North London club have hit their stride under Jose Mourinho, having won four of their last five games.

Jose Mourinho will be eager to secure a result against his former employers on Sunday. Tottenham put in an impressive performance to beat Manchester City 2-0 last weekend, and know that a win against Chelsea will make them serious title contenders this season.

Michael Owen backs Chelsea to win 2-1 against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday

Former Manchester United and Liverpool striker Michael Owen is expecting to see a tight game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, but he is tipping Chelsea to claim all three points with a 2-1 win.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said:

"I'm really looking forward to covering this one live. It should be a cracker, but it's so hard to call!

"One player that is standing out for me at Spurs right now is Pierre-Emile Hojberg . He's exactly the type of player that Jose Mourinho likes in his side, and if he keeps playing well, I can see him earning more plaudits as the season progresses."

"With both these teams having such quality in attacking areas, I think there will be over 2.5 goals in the game with Chelsea just shading it 2-1."

Chelsea have not won a Premier League title since 2017, but with Manchester City and Liverpool faltering at the beginning of this season, Frank Lampard's side will fancy their chances of mounting a serious challenge for the title this season.

They will face serious competition from Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side. Spurs seem to have the quality and strength in depth that they have been lacking for many years now.