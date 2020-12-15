Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Wolves vs Chelsea

Michael Owen has given his prediction for Chelsea's match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night and has backed the Blues to pick up a victory.

The west London giants have been in good form in the Premier League, despite losing to Everton over the weekend.

Speaking ahead of the game at the Molineux, Michael Owen observed:

"With 3 defeats in 4 games, it looks like Wolves’ lack of firepower is finally catching up on them. Replacing Diogo Jota was always going to be difficult and when you add that to the long term absence of Raul Jimenez, it’s no surprise goals have dried up. They played nice football at times against Aston Villa, however, they came away with nothing after conceding a late penalty and subsequent goal."

The former Liverpool man added:

"Chelsea were odds-on favorites to beat Everton on Saturday night. The game itself provided us with a stark reminder of how nothing is a given in the Premier League as the Toffees took all 3 points. That would’ve been a blow to Chelsea. They certainly had the wind in their sails after a run of impressive results and Frank Lampard will want to get 3 points on the board here to immediately bounce back."

Lack of goals is a huge concern for Wolves ahead of Chelsea game: Michael Owen

Christian Pulisic is likely to return for Chelsea against Wolves

Chelsea will be without wingers Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who are both out with hamstring injuries.

However, Frank Lampard will be able to call on the services of Christian Pulisic. The 22-year-old missed the game against Everton but has trained over the weekend.

🗣"Pressure and rushing things can only disturb you"



Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves need to stay calm and focused when facing Chelsea pic.twitter.com/VRZXHOcqTi — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 15, 2020

Wolves, on the other hand, will be without Joao Moutinho, who was sent off against Aston Villa. Raul Jimenez, who suffered a fractured skull against Arsenal, has been back in the training ground but will not be a part of the squad in the near future.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men were are very difficult to beat at home, although their form this season hasn't been as strong.

Addressing their problems this season, Michael Owen said:

"Molineux is a tough place to go for any side, however, the lack of goals in this Wolves side is a huge concern. Until the problem is rectified, I think they may struggle. Chelsea come here with an abundance of firepower, and I can see the Blues taking full advantage on the road."