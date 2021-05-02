Michael Owen reveals truth about his relationship with David Beckham at Real Madrid

In the early 21st century, Real Madrid possessed two of England's brightest talents, David Beckham and Michael Owen. The pair played together for Los Blancos during Florentino Perez's Galacticos era.

David Beckham was the first to arrive at the Spanish capital. He joined Los Blancos in 2003 after a rift with Manchester manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who threw a boot at the Englishman.

Michael Owen joined Real Madrid a year later in 2004. However, the former Liverpool man stayed in the Spanish capital for just one season, leaving to join Newcastle United in 2005.

Owen and Beckham did not socialise with each other at Real Madrid

Michael Owen, in his autobiography, "Reboot," has revealed that despite being the only English players at Real Madrid then, the pair hardly socialized off the pitch.

Apart from being teammates at Real Madrid, Beckham and Owen were England teammates as well. With both away from their homeland, people would have expected the players to get along. However, that wasn't the case with Owen and Beckham at Real Madrid.

In his autobiography, Michael Owen said:

“As much as we ended up living close to David and Victoria Beckham and were two English families living abroad in the same city, there wasn't much in the way of social life as far as them and us were concerned."

Owen and Beckham were part of the Real Madrid's Galacticos side. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Despite being from the same country, both men had separate lifestyles. Owen said the pair's wives only met when they visited the Real Madrid training complex, Valdebebas. Outside of that, they weren't friends at all. Owen added:

“Given that both Louise and Victoria were quite lonely and both looking after young kids, they'd occasionally see each other while we were training. That was the extent of the friendship, however."

“This perhaps wasn't a surprise given that, by the time we found ourselves in Real Madrid together, David and I had even less in common than we ever had.”

🇬🇧 Gareth Bale's goal vs Espanyol was the 💯 by a British player for Real Madrid in #LaLiga.



53-Bale

13-Cunningham/Beckham/Owen

8-McManaman pic.twitter.com/2LtWYsNcRD — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 20, 2017

Their inability to connect came from their lifestyles outside of football. David Beckham was a flamboyant figure who lived the celebrity life and loved the limelight. On the other hand, Michael Owen preferred a family life and was an introvert off the field. Michael Owen knew he would never be friends with David Beckham.

“I never once got the impression I was on the inner circle of David's group of friends.”