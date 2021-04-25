Michael Owen rips into Liverpool duo after Newcastle draw

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has criticized Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane's finishing following Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Newcastle.

The Reds took the lead early in the game thanks to a neat finish from Mohamed Salah, but couldn't hold on to their lead, as Newcastle equalized in the 95th minuted thanks to Joe Willock.

One of the more prevalent themes of the game was Liverpool not being able to finish their chances. Salah and Mane had multiple opportunities to double the Reds' lead throughout the game but couldn't do so, which ultimately proved costly for Liverpool.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Michael Owen explained that the duo's finishing was the main reason why Liverpool could not win the game.

Owen also insinuated that both Mane and Salah aren't natural finishers, and are often guilty of not making the most of the chances presented to them, which has hurt Liverpool on multiple occasions this season. He told BT Sport:

"That's the problem: Mane, brilliant player, scores lots of goals. Salah, unbelievable player as well, scores lots of goals. But they're not natural finishers, they're not someone that you can hang your hat on. They've scored goals consistently because Liverpool have, like today, created so many chances. But they've been wanting, or the team have been found wanting a lot of the season with missed chances."

Mohamed Salah is currently the Premier League's top scorer, with his goal against Newcastle making him the first Liverpool player to score 20 goals in three different Premier League seasons.

Sadio Mane, however, has struggled for form this season, having only scored eight goals in 30 league games.

Newcastle draw could prove costly for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has his work cut out for him for the rest of the season

Jurgen Klopp's side started the night in eighth place in the Premier League, tied on points with Tottenham. A win would've lifted Liverpool into fourth in the table, but the draw has left them in sixth, four points behind Chelsea in fourth.

Liverpool cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to have a chance of finishing in the top four this season. The Reds travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United next week, in a game that could define their season.

Klopp will know that not qualifying for the Champions League would be a huge disaster for the reigning Premier League champions.

