Michael Owen sends discouraging UCL message to Liverpool ahead of Premier League run-in

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen believes the Reds are all but out of the race to finish in the Premier League top four this season. Jurgen Klopp's side are seven points off the top four with just five matches remaining in their league campaign.

Two of Owen's other former clubs, Manchester United and Newcastle United, registered their respective wins in the league over the weekend and the footballer-turned-pundit thinks that has sealed the deal as far as the top-four race is concerned.

"I think the nail is in the coffin for all the teams that are chasing, Liverpool would have been watching that today thinking if we beat Tottenham we can chase them down," Owen told Premier League Productions on Sunday, April 30.

"But with Newcastle and Manchester United winning today, I think that might seal the deal," he added.

The Magpies are currently third with 65 points in 33 matches, two more than the fourth-placed Red Devils, who have a game in hand. Should Erik ten Hag's side win the extra game, they will go third.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have 56 points from 33 matches and will need a miracle to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp plays down Liverpool's chances of a top-four finish

Following Liverpool's dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur, Jurgen Klopp claimed his side can't qualify for next season's Champions League.

“We have no chance to enter into the top four, of course not,” the Liverpool boss said (via Fabrizio Romano).

The Reds will welcome Fulham next in the Premier League before playing Brentford at home, Leicester City away, Aston Villa at home and Southampton away to finish their campaign.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are yet to face Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City at home, and Leeds United and Chelsea away.

Manchester United's next six league matches are against Brighton and West Ham United away, Wolverhampton Wanderers at home, Bournemouth away, Chelsea and Fulham at home.

The Red Devils are yet to beat a top-nine side away from home this term, making their trip to the Amex Stadium on Wednesday a crucial one.

