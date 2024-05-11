Michael Owen warns Manchester United there are bigger things to worry about than Bruno Fernandes' future at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has claimed that the club has bigger problems to deal with than worry about Bruno Fernandes' future at Old Trafford. The skipper's future has been under speculation in recent weeks following United's poor performances.

The Portuguese midfielder joined the Red Devils from Sporting CP in 2020 for a reported fee of €55 million. In 230 appearances across all competitions, the Portuguese has 79 goals and 64 assists. In 45 appearances across all competitions this season, Fernandes has 15 goals and 11 assists despite an underwhelming season for the club.

He's been a reliable leader since taking over as captain last summer. He's perhaps the only high-profile player who has delivered for the club amidst scores of others who joined since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure. Fernandes was a catalyst during Manchester United's impressive finish to the 2020-21 season when they finished second.

However, trophies have been had to come by for the Red Devils. Manchester United last won a title in 2017 when they defeated Ajax 2-0 in the Europa League final. As for Fernandes, his future at the club has been shrouded in mystery so has gaffer Erik Ten Hag's. This might be his last opportunity for the 29-year-old to secure a big-money move to a club worthy of fighting for the Champions League.

Owen, however, feels Fernandes' future shouldn't stop Manchester United from working on things behind the scenes. Here's what she said while speaking to Gambling Zone:

“Bruno is a very good player who would suit a lot of clubs. I think Man Utd are going through probably more important things than worrying about a player here or there at the moment. Man Utd have had great players since Sir Alex left, spent more than anyone, and look where they are. It's more important that they get their things sorted off-pitch first."

He added:

"Get the right manager first, get the right team behind the scenes, from scouts to directors, the final steps then will be to see them build. But trying to just buy your way with players has been proven not to work. They can go and spend another £200m, but while things are not right behind the scenes it won't matter."

"If you fast forward five years and say a star player will leave, it will be a disaster, but at the moment there are far bigger fish to fry in terms of a manager and structure behind the scenes."

Manchester United have always been linked to high-profile players. Interestingly, several such players have graced the Old Trafford in the last few years, but sadly, none have had the kind of impact Bruno Fernandes has had. This includes the likes of Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, Radamel Falcao, Memphis Depay, Alexis Sánchez and more recently, Jadon Sancho. They created a lot of buzz around their move to United but failed to make a dent.

Erik ten Hag's future also hangs in the balance at Manchester United

The Dutch manager has had a bittersweet stint with the Red Devils ever since he took over the reins of the club in 2022.

Manchester United faced yet another humiliating defeat in the season when they lost 0-4 to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last time out. Ten Hag's men once looked in pole position to fight for a Champions League spot, however, it now looks like a pipe dream for them.

United are eighth in the Premier League table after 35 games and face title-chasers Arsenal at Old Trafford on May 12, Sunday. With how the season has gone for the respective clubs, and considering their current form, Manchester United may be in for yet another thrashing.

The Red Devils still have a shot at silverware when they take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final on May 25. However, Erik ten Hag may likely be replaced at the end of the season should the club fail to secure a European spot.

In two years since he's been in charge of the club, the Dutch manager has helped the club to just one trophy, the Carabao Cup. While Manchester United secured Champions League qualification last year, they were eliminated from the group stages. The Red Devils managed just one win in six group stage matches, against FC Copenhagen.

Ten Hag's men face Newcastle United on May 15, Wednesday, and Brighton & Hove Albion on May 19, Sunday. Manchester United will be hoping to return to winning ways and end the season on a positive note.