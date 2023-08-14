Michael Owen wowed by what Chelsea attacker did to Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate in 1-1 draw

Liverpool great Michael Owen has said that he was impressed by Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson's clever movement against Ibrahima Konate during his side's 1-1 draw on Sunday (August 13) in their Premier League opener.

Jackson, 22, made his competitive debut for the Blues in front of his home faithful. He opened his new chapter on a good note, registering four shots and completing 17 passes and two out of two dribbles.

Owen told Premier League Productions about Jackson's performance against Liverpool:

"I do think he will get double figures quite easily, if he plays on a regular basis. There is a lot I like about him. He looked very, very sharp in the US. His finishing was very precise in pre-season."

Pointing out a specific Jackson moment against Konate, Owen added:

"Even today, the way he moves across players. We saw him late on going against Konate. You think Konate hasn't got the ball; he is running in a straight line, and he cut across him, then pushed him away whilst doing it. I thought: 'Wooo'."

Jackson, who joined Chelsea from Villarreal for around £32 million this summer, is expected to lead the line for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season. He scored two goals in pre-season.

A right-footed attacker, the three-cap Senegal international shot to fame during the last two months of last season. He scored a whopping ten goals and provided two assists in Villarreal's final 11 games, bagging the La Liga Player of the Month award in My.

Meanwhile, Chelsea showcased their improvement against Liverpool, dominating possession. Axel Disasi scored a 37th-minute equaliser after Luis Diaz's opener in the 18th minute.

Gary Neville lauds Chelsea for stellar outing against Liverpool

On the Gary Neville Podcast, Manchester United legend Gary Neville said that he was awed by the Blues' recent reinvigorated performance against Liverpool:

"There's a lot to work with, a lot of potential, and I think they've got the right coach to turn that potential into high-quality performances. I was a bit worried about Chelsea in the first half hour.

"It was a change of system that came out of the blue. They grew in the game, and that wasn't there at the end of last season – they were disgraceful at times. They threw in the towel."

Mauricio Pochettino's outfit finished a lowly 12th in the Premier League last term after notching up just 44 points in 38 games. They have undergone a major squad overhaul this summer, seeing the likes of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount depart.

Chelsea next travel to city rivals West Ham United on Sunday (August 20) in their next league outing.