Michail Antonio snubs Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and includes former Arsenal man in his list of top 3 PL midfielders of all time

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has snubbed Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard while naming his top three Premier League midfielders of all time. The 34-year-old has named former Arsenal and Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas, Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard as his three picks.

The Premier League has never seen any shortage of talent particularly in the midfield area. There have been many iconic midfielders pulling the strings in the English top flight over the years.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is often a popular choice as one of the best midfielders to have graced English football. However, Michail Antonio has snubbed the former Reds and England skipper while naming his best three midfielders of all time in the Premier League.

The West Ham striker insisted while Fabregas, De Bruyne and Lampard are his three picks, he would rather have Paul Scholes ahead of Gerrard if he has to replace one. While speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, the Jamaica international said, as quoted by The Boot Room:

“Me, I’m going with Fabregas, De Bruyne and I’m not going with Stevie, I’m going with Lamps over Stevie. If I had to remove one I still wouldn’t put Stevie in, I’d put Scholes in."

Steven Gerrard made a total of 710 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 186 goals and producing 157 assists. The now Al-Ettifaq manager is regarded as one of the most complete midfielders of all time but a major disappointment of his career was to never win the Premier League.

Glen Johnson heaps praise on Liverpool star for adapting to a new role

Former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson heaped praise on Alexis Mac Allister for settling well at the Merseyside club upon his move from Brighton & Hove Albion. The World Cup winner was snapped up by the Reds in the summer in a deal worth £35 million which looks like an absolute bargain now.

Glen Johnson has hailed the 25-year-old for his contribution to Jurgen Klopp's side this season as they are competing for two trophies having already won one. Johnson highlighted Mac Allister's ability to contribute with goals and assists as well as his ability to perform in various roles. Johnson said:

“He’s come up and he’s been playing out of position and sacrificing some of his ability to do a job for the team which I think he’s done well. But he’s also been getting on the scoresheet and scoring some really big goals. So yeah I think he’s surprised me in a sense of how well he’s adapted because he’s fantastic going forward but he’s been asked to play in a deeper role and it just shows you how professional the guy is and how much he wants to help the team."

The former Chelsea defender added:

“I think he’s surprised me how well he’s adapted to that role, because we know what he’s capable of going forward but to sit there and create play from deep, I think he’s won a lot of people over.”

Mac Allister has contributed with six goals and seven assists in 37 appearances for Liverpool across competitions this season. In his last seven Premier League outings, the Argentina international has notched four assists and three goals.

