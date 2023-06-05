"Midfield partners soon" - Liverpool fans believe transfer target has dropped transfer hint as he likes post confirming Alexis Mac Allister's move

Liverpool fans have reacted excitedly to recent social media activity from one of the club's targets, OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday, June 5, that the Reds had agreed a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is expected to undergo medical tests and sign his contract this week.

Popular football page 433 posted an edited image of Mac Allister in a Liverpool jersey on their Instagram account, referencing Romano's report. The image has garnered plenty of likes, one of which came from Thuram.

Twitter page LFC Transfer Room posted a screenshot of the same, instantly leading to plenty of reactions from the Reds faithful. One of them tweeted:

"They will be midfield partners soon so he’s happy for him 🙄"

Another wrote:

"Bring him to Anfield"

Here are some more reactions:

Khephren Thuram, the youngest son of France legend Lilian Thuram, has been linked with Liverpool by various media outlets over the past month.

Football Transfers reported last week that the Reds were in advanced talks with Nice over signing the 22-year-old. The report added that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a fan of Thuram, with the player also preferring a move to Anfield amid links with Paris Saint-Germain.

This will be good news for the Premier League giants. Liverpool desperately need to freshen up their midfield after a poor 2022-23 season in which they won no trophies and finished fifth in the league.

Mac Allister's arrival is bound to help and signing Thuram add some more depth to their squad. The Reds notably let Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita walk away as free agents this summer as well.

It remains to be seen what kind of transfer fee Nice demand, given that Thuram's current deal with the French club runs until June 2025.

Rumored Liverpool target Khephren Thuram did well for Nice in the 2022-23 season

Khephren Thuram was ever-present for OGC Nice during the 2022-23 club season. He played in 48 matches across competitions for the team, including 35 of their 38 Ligue 1 games.

Largely deployed as a defensive midfielder, Thuram recorded two goals and four assists in the league. He also averaged 1.1 key passes, 1.1 interceptions, 1.5 tackles and 3.8 successful duels per game, while completing 87% of his passes.

Despite his consistently good displays, Nice failed to build on their fifth-place finish from the 2021-22 season, finishing the 2022-23 campaign in ninth position. They did, however, make it to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Overall, Thuram has played 138 times across competitions for the Ligue 1 club since joining them from AS Monaco in the summer of 2019. He has scored eight goals and laid out 10 assists in those games.

