"Might be over for Inter", "I’ll be there no matter what" - Fans react as 23-year-old star returns to AC Milan's starting XI for the UCL S/F

AC Milan fans are thrilled to see Rafael Leao return to the starting lineup for their side's showdown with Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League.

The Rossoneri face Inter in the second leg of their semifinal tonight (May 16) at the San Siro. The Nerazurri currently hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg, a game Leao missed through injury.

The Portuguese attacker watched from the stands as his side were easily dispatched by Simone Inzaghi's men. Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan did the damage on the night.

Leao was nursing an adductor issue and his absence was hugely impactful on AC Milan. The forward has been their protagonist this season, scoring 13 goals and contributing as many assists in 44 games across competitions. He has six goal contributions to his name in the Champions League this season.

The Portuguese attacker returns to Stefano Pioli's starting lineup for their massive encounter with their rivals. He is joined in attack by Brahim Diaz and Olivier Giroud. Fans will be banking on Leao being the difference maker as they look to secure a remarkable comeback.

Meanwhile, Junior Messias, Rade Krunic, and Sandro Tonali are in midfield, with Davide Calabria, Malic Thiaw, Fikaro Tomori, and Theo Hernandez in defense. Mike Maingnan starts in goal for the Rossonerri who have it all to do against their cross-city foes.

One fan thinks Leao's return will pay dividends:

"Leao starting it might be over for Inter."

Another fan will be a keen viewer after seeing the Portuguese forward named as a starter:

"Leao historic performance ??? I’ll be there no matter what."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Leao returning to the AC Milan team for their battle with Inter:

"Leao starting it might be over for Inter"

Leao all eyes on you boy

AC Milan's Rafael Leao dreams of following in footsteps of idol Cristiano Ronaldo and winning Champions League

Leao (right) idolized compatriot (Ronaldo) left).

AC Milan forward Leao has admitted that his ambitions are to win the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or during his career. He also revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of his idols and that he thinks he'll eventually play in the Premier League. The Portuguese said (via Gazzetta dello Sport):

“I would like to win the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or, while as an artist I’m not sure. I go with the flow, but I would like my label to be among the best.”

Leao was asked about his idols growing up and he chose Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. The duo were magicians in the Champions League, winning it six times between them:

“Cristiano and Ronaldinho. They are players that I have followed and tried to imitate since I was little. I learned to do the things I do today, dribbling… by watching their videos. They are both my great idols and I would like to have a career similar to theirs.”

Leao looks close to extending his contract with Milan but he has admitted that he eyes playing in the Premier League one day. He stated:

“Future? I would say in the Premier League. I think every player in the world wants to play there, it’s an engaging and competitive league."

Chelsea and Manchester City have been previously interested in signing Leao. However, for now, he looks set to continue with AC Milan as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims he is close to agreeing on a new long-term deal with the Serie A giants.

