“Might have that kind of Ronaldo about him” – Ex-Chelsea star names 2 Arsenal players that scare him as he compares one of them to Man United superstar

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has admitted that Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli scare him, with the latter reminding him of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Gunners duo have been in scintillating form this season and have been a crucial part of Mikel Arteta's side, who sit top of the Premier League.

Arsenal have won 10, drawn one, and lost one of their 12 league fixtures with Saka and Martinelli shining in attack.

Saka, 21, has bagged five goals and contributed as many assists in 17 appearances across competitions.

Meanwhile, Martinelli, 21, has netted five goals and provided two assists in 17.

Chelsea are next up for the Gunners in the league on 6 November and Cundy has admitted he is frightened of the devastating duo.

He told The Highbury Squad:

“Yeah they’re the two that make you tick. You take those two out, all of a sudden Arsenal become a very different side. The two players that scare the life out of me at the weekend are Martinelli and Saka, the way that they come inside.”

Cundy reflected on Martinelli's goal against the Blues in the 2019-20 campaign.

The Brazilian scored an incredible solo goal and Cundy compared him to Manchester United forward Ronaldo:

“I remember the goal at Stamford Bridge when N’Golo Kante slipped where he’s ran the length of the pitch. Once he’s gone, the boy’s pace, but physically as well, and he’s still yet to grow into that."

He added:

"You can see he might have that kind of Ronaldo about him, that body shape. He’s an athlete in the true sense of the word."

Arsenal @Arsenal Goal of the Season - 2019/20



🥇 1st place | Gabriel Martinelli v Chelsea Goal of the Season - 2019/20🥇 1st place | Gabriel Martinelli v Chelsea 🏆 Goal of the Season - 2019/20🥇 1st place | Gabriel Martinelli v Chelsea 😊 https://t.co/Pw1s9pJhKf

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling admits that Arsenal are playing beautiful football this season

Sterling has been impressed by Arteta's men

Chelsea trail Arsenal by ten points heading into the weekend's encounter at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues suffered their first defeat under Graham Potter on 29 October when they were defeated 4-1 by the English tactician's former side Brighton & Hove Albion.

Sterling played in the loss and has come off the boil following an impressive start to his career at Stamford Bridge.

He joined Chelsea from Manchester City in the summer for £50.6 million and has bagged four goals and provided two assists in 16 appearances.

The English attacker has admitted that the Gunners are a brilliant team to watch ahead of the two sides' clash. He said (via SportBible):

“They are playing some beautiful stuff. They are a team that have been building for a few years now. That’s what we are looking to do, to keep building and it’s a game that will be a really interesting one."

afcstuff @afcstuff Michail Antonio: “This Arsenal team reminds me of old Arsenal, the unbeatables. This is what you’re seeing now, how they’re playing & the free football. That’s one thing I’ve got to say, well done to Arsenal & the owners, they stuck with Arteta.” #afc Michail Antonio: “This Arsenal team reminds me of old Arsenal, the unbeatables. This is what you’re seeing now, how they’re playing & the free football. That’s one thing I’ve got to say, well done to Arsenal & the owners, they stuck with Arteta.” #afc https://t.co/T6Mtg0SRLI

Poll : 0 votes