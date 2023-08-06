“Might need Viagra to play again” - Piers Morgan says Arsenal rendered Manchester City superstar ‘impotent’

Arsenal beat Manchester City on Sunday (August 6) in the FA Community Shield final on penalties to win their first silverware of the season. British broadcaster Piers Morgan made a stunning comment about City's talismanic Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland was the star of the show last season. The towering striker scored 52 goals across competitions for the Cityzens as he played a key role in their historic treble-winning campaign.

However, Haaland was largely ineffective during the Community Shield showdown against the Gunners. He was replaced by Cole Palmer, who gave Pep Guardiola's side the lead in the 64th minute. Morgan tweeted:

"Arsenal rendered Haaland so impotent he might need Viagra to play again."

Leandro Trossard scored a last-ditch equaliser in the 11th minute of injury time to hand the Gunners a way back into the game.

Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri couldn't find the back of the net for Manchester City in the ensuing shootout against Mikel Arteta's side, who converted all four of their spot-kicks.

Roy Keane outlines Arsenal's ambitions before Manchester City clash

Before Arsenal's showdown against Manchester City, Manchester United legend Roy Keane outlined what Arteta's team should look to achieve this season. The north Londoners finished second in the Premier League last term, despite leading the league for 248 days.

Keane said that the nirth Londoners should look to win the league this term, as that would be the only way they could improve, telling ITV (via Mirror):

"A lot of people talk a good game and where they need to improve, but the proof is in the pudding. They got themselves into a decent position last year, but they came up short physically and mentally, strength in depth."

He added:

"When the going gets tough, we will see if they are in the same position and if they can learn from it. The next step for Arsenal is to (win the Premier League).

"That's the biggest step, getting yourself into the top-four is fine, like United last year. There was going to be an improvement. But if you talk about winning league titles, that's always going to be the hardest one. Close is not good enough."

Arteta has worked in the transfer market to improve the team by bringing in the likes of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice. Whether their position in the league table improves, remains to be seen.