"Might never make it here", "He is mid" - Fans slam Real Madrid star after their 4-0 loss to PSG in Club World Cup clash

Real Madrid supporters online have faulted Raul Asencio for their 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup semifinal on Wednesday (July 9). The 22-year-old, who returned to the starting XI in place of Dean Huijsen for the first time after completing his suspension, struggled in defense.
Asencio committed an error that led to PSG's opening goal. Six minutes into the game, Asencio's mistake allowed Fabian Ruiz to score his first, following an unplanned pass from Ousmane Dembele. Three minutes later, Dembele banked on a defensive blunder by Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger and made the scoreline 2-0.
In the 24th minute, Achraf Hakimi delivered a brilliant pass to Ruiz, who tripled PSG's lead. Goncalo Ramos sealed the Parisians' victory by scoring an impressive goal following a pass from Bradley Barcola in the 87th minute.
Los Blancos were completely outplayed and dominated by Luis Enrique's PSG, who won the semifinal clash 4-0.
Meanwhile, in 64 minutes on the pitch, Asencio maintained a passing accuracy of 88% (15/17). The Spaniard made an error that led to a goal, failed to win any of the ground duels he contested (0/2), and lost possession of the ball five times (via Sofascore).
Asencio's poor display triggered Los Blancos' fans, who expressed their frustration on X, with one posting:
"Rudiger is done mehn. And as for Ascensio,he might never make it here."
"Asencio is mid no way 😂," another added.
Here are some other reactions:
"Asencio doesn’t start the 25-26 season," a fan said.
"Asencio is gradually losing the trust of everyone including the coach. They called him the next Ramos but na Vallejo incarnate I dey see," an observant fan commented.
"Asencio is the type of bozo yall thought Gabriel was. I’ll never forget that,” an Arsenal fan reminded those who likened Asencio to Gabriel Magalhães.
The 2025 Club World Cup is one that Raul Asencio would want to forget quickly due to his unconvincing display. In the group stage against Al-Hilal, Asencio gave away a penalty that led to Hilal's equalizer and was substituted at halftime.
Seven minutes into the game against Pachuca, the Spaniard was sent off. Following his first return to the starting XI after his suspension, he registered an error leading to a goal.
"This is not what we wanted" - Xabi Alonso on Real Madrid's loss against PSG in Club World Cup
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso said his side's 4-0 loss to PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal was an unwanted result but one that they would have to accept.
In a press conference after the defeat, Alonso said (via Madrid Xtra's X handle):
"This is not what we wanted but it is what it is. We have to accept it. There will be more losses on our way. It's football."
The loss to PSG was Alonso's first as Los Blancos' manager. The defeat implies that Real Madrid have been eliminated from the competition, and they are expected to turn their attention to the preseason preparations.