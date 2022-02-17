“Might be in pole position” – Alex McLeish claims Premier League club could be favorites to sign Manchester United player with ‘great pedigree’

Former Aston Villa manager Alex McLeish has suggested Everton could sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on a permanent deal.

The Dutch midfielder joined Frank Lampard's side on transfer deadline day in January in a loan move with the 24-year-old seeking first-team football.

“He was when Manchester United signed him... he’s shown that if you keep your counsel, there's always a way through it”. Frank Lampard on van de Beek impact: “I’m absolutely impressed with Donny’s fitness, game sharpness. He's a top-level player”.“He was when Manchester United signed him... he’s shown that if you keep your counsel, there's always a way through it”. #MUFC Frank Lampard on van de Beek impact: “I’m absolutely impressed with Donny’s fitness, game sharpness. He's a top-level player”. 🇳🇱 #EFC @RichardBuxton_ “He was when Manchester United signed him... he’s shown that if you keep your counsel, there's always a way through it”. #MUFC https://t.co/PRvAaqMNpW

He completed his first full Premier League appearance against Leeds United last Saturday. McLeish believes the Toffees could be the ones to permanently sign the player from Manchester United.

He told Football Insider:

"There’s no doubt there’ll be a lot of clubs (interested). If Man United have signed him in the first place then he’s obviously a player of great pedigree."

McLeish continued:

“A lot of clubs would have wanted him in the first place. They will be looking on with interest, keeping an eye on his situation. Of course, Everton might be in pole position.”

The Holland international had a disappointing spell at Old Trafford. The midfielder could only make 50 appearances over the course of just over a year. He joined Manchester United from the Eredivisie giants Ajax in a £35.1 million move in the summer of 2020.

Could van de Beek reignite his Manchester United career with Premier League side Everton?

van de Beek is familiar with both potential permanent Red Devils managers.

Manchester United are in a rebuilding phase and Donny van de Beek may yet have a part to play in the future despite the rumours of a move away.

The club are reportedly targeting either Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino or Ajax's Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager. It is the latter under whom van de Beek may yet find success in Manchester, having played under the Dutch manager during their time at Ajax.

Under Ten Hag for Ajax, the midfielder was a huge part of the side's success in the years prior to his departure, especially in the Champions League in 2019.

United Journal @theutdjournal #mujournal Erik ten Hag on Donny van de Beek: "Together we have achieved beautiful things. Donny belongs to a team that remains in the memory of many people's heads, he wrote history with this team. He now leaves to join a beautiful club and we wish him all the best there." #mufc Erik ten Hag on Donny van de Beek: "Together we have achieved beautiful things. Donny belongs to a team that remains in the memory of many people's heads, he wrote history with this team. He now leaves to join a beautiful club and we wish him all the best there." #mufc #mujournal https://t.co/FeHfI0BnwR

The 24-year-old scored in their quarter-final victory over Juventus as the Dutch giants shocked the Serie A giants by winning 3-2 on aggregate. They then went on to reach the semi-finals where they encountered Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.

Van de Beek scored a first-leg goal at White Hart Lane and Ajax looked set to reach the final of the competition.

Ironically, it was Pochettino who was in charge of that Spurs side who managed to overcome the odds and book their side a place in the final.

Pochettino will therefore have seen the player's talents up close for himself. The connection both he and Ten Hag have with van de Beek could prove decisive in any future the playmaker has at Manchester United.

