“Might have to retire” - Fans blame Inter Miami man ‘brought’ by Lionel Messi for 5-1 CONCACAF Champions Cup exit to Vancouver Whitecaps

Inter Miami fans have turned on Lionel Messi's former teammate and head coach Javier Mascherano after their elimination from the CONCACAF Champions Cup at the hands of Vancouver Whitecaps. The Herons suffered a 5-1 aggregate defeat to exit the competition at the semi-final stage, losing home and away.

Mascherano was appointed as a replacement for Tata Martino after the 2024 season after the former Barcelona man was reportedly recommended by Messi. His Inter Miami side currently sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference and have been eliminated from the Champions Cup, leading to discontent among the fans. Reports emerged days ago that Lionel Messi, himself, was unhappy with the tactics employed by the coach.

Following a promising start to life managing Inter Miami for the former midfielder, his side has now lost four of their last eight games, winning just twice. The club's fans are unhappy with the direction of the side under his management, and things came to a head after the defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Having lost the first leg 2-0 in Vancouver, the Herons were beaten 3-1 in front of their own fans, resulting in rancour among the fans. Some of them took to X to share their opinions on their Argentine coach, with a number asking that he be replaced. A fan asked that Mascherano be sacked as former boss Martino would have not been eliminated at this stage.

"Sack Macherano...tata still wins it...", they wrote.

Another fan wanted the coach gone after the game.

A fan appeared to blame Lionel Messi for 'giving' Mascherano the job.

"This is what happens if you give a job to your friend 😭😡", they wrote.

A fan pointed out that the coach may have to retire.

"Mascherano might have to retire as a manager", they posted.

Another fan declared the former Argentina U-20 coach as incompetent.

"Well, I think it’s safe to say Javier Mascherano is incompetent.", they wrote.

Another asked that the coach be fired.

"Sack Mascherano already", they wrote.

A fan blamed the coach for his side's exit.

"This is purely the fault of Mascherano (Miami coach) and the club's top brass, the Miami coach could not organize his players, and the club's top brass did not buy better players, even though the club was selling Good player but didn't buy a replacement", they wrote.

Another fan accused Mascherano of misusing the players at his disposal due to his preference for a set of players over others.

"It would help if Mascherano took advantage of the talented young players he has instead of choosing who plays based on the little flag next to their name", they wrote.

A fan opined that the elimination was on Lionel Messi for bringing in incompetent players and an incompetent coach.

"Messi deserves unfortunately, because he brought mascherano and stupid players like Suarez, other management like Beckham sold good players and brought bad players like fafa etc... Now need many changes before club world cup", they wrote.

Mascherano's side have now lost each of their last three games, with two defeats to Vancouver Whitecaps sandwiching a defeat to FC Dallas. He rested the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba for the defeat to Dallas, but they made no difference for Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi and co fail to inspire Inter Miami in CCC defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's superstar lineup failed to have a significant impact as their side succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at home to Vancouver Whitecaps. The result, coupled with a 2-0 defeat last week, eliminated them from the CONCACAF Champions Cup by a 5-1 aggregate scoreline.

Trailing from the first leg, the quartet of Sergio Busquets, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Jordi Alba combined for their opener after just nine minutes. Inter Miami dominated the first period, registering twice as many shots on target as their opponents, but failed to score more.

Six minutes into the second half, the Canadian side were back level after Brian White found the net. Just two minutes later, Vancouver found the net again through Pedro Vite before Sebastian Berhalter sealed the result in the 71st minute.

Vancouver Whitecaps put on an improved second half showing, scoring thrice from four shots on target. The result puts an end to Inter Miami's dreams of continental glory, and they will turn their attention back to the MLS.

