"Might start to turn ugly" - Chris Sutton predicts surprise scoreline for Leicester City vs Chelsea

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has predicted a narrow 1-0 win for the Blues in their upcoming Premier League clash against Leicester City. Graham Potter's men haven't had the best of seasons and are currently placed 10th in the table after 25 matches.

Chelsea will enter the game against Leicester high on confidence after beating Borussia Dortmund to a spot in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. They also won their last league encounter, beating Leeds United 1-0.

Potter's side will now travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester on Saturday, March 10. The Foxes are 15th in the league, just two points off the relegation zone.

Predicting the outcome of the Leicester City vs Chelsea encounter, Sutton wrote in his BBC column:

"Leicester have lost their past three league games and also went out of the FA Cup. They are struggling, and their manager Brendan Rodgers is coming under a bit of pressure.

"The Foxes actually performed pretty well in their defeat against Southampton last time out but they need a positive result here otherwise the atmosphere at King Power Stadium might start to turn ugly.

"I don't see them getting one, though. Chelsea's Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday was huge for their season and I am expecting Graham Potter's side to build on that here.

"The Blues don't score many, but I worry about Leicester defensively and I think they can get picked apart. So, I'm going for Chelsea to sneak it, but only just."

Enzo Fernandez backs Graham Potter to turn things around for Chelsea

Following their Champions League win over Dortmund, Chelsea's record signing Enzo Fernandez provided his backing to manager Graham Potter.

He told the media after the match:

"We're going to be staying on this path and we hope things carry on improving. It was a great plan from our coaches for the game. We had trust that the team could do it. We had more people running in behind and many people working at the back. We just had to do our jobs and follow that gameplan."

The Blues will hope to build upon their recent wins when they line up against Leicester.

