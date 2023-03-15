"Might be time to inspect this man", "Bro has magnets in his boots" - Fans go wild as Erling Haaland scores 5 goals in Man City's 7-0 rout of Leipzig

Manchester City secured a decisive 7-0 victory against RB Leipzig and booked their spot in the Champions League quarterfinals, thanks to Erling Haaland. Spearheaded by the prolific forward, who scored five goals, the Premier League champions were dominant from the outset.

Haaland opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute after Benjamin Henrichs was penalized for a contentious handball. In the 24th minute, Kevin De Bruyne unleashed a sensational left-footed strike that ricocheted off the underside of the crossbar, with Haaland following up to slot the ball into the net.

This goal made him the youngest and quickest player in Champions League history to score 30 goals.

Haaland completed his hat-trick with a close-range finish in first-half stoppage time. In the second half, he continued to wreak havoc, scoring two more goals in quick succession to complete his remarkable five-goal haul in just 57 minutes.

Ilkay Gundogan (49') and De Bruyne (90+2') also found the back of the net to compound Leipzig's misery and condemn them to their heaviest-ever defeat.

Fans took to Twitter to share their shock and amazement as Erling Haaland scored five times in a Champions League knockout match. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Col @colcarlisle @TheEuropeanLad Never seen a player be in the right place as much as haaland lmao bro has magnets in his boots @TheEuropeanLad Never seen a player be in the right place as much as haaland lmao bro has magnets in his boots

Jandro @jandro9584 @TheEuropeanLad Nah man this is crazy man @TheEuropeanLad Nah man this is crazy man

Kyle ✨ @Rl9rl92



Goals are supposed to be iconic, what is this @TheEuropeanLad UCL Fell Off manGoals are supposed to be iconic, what is this @TheEuropeanLad UCL Fell Off man Goals are supposed to be iconic, what is this 😭😭😭😭💔

Chris. @Chrisscore0 @TheEuropeanLad This guy needs to grow up, we get it, you know how to score. @TheEuropeanLad This guy needs to grow up, we get it, you know how to score.

It was a performance that will be etched in the memories of football fans for years to come, as Erling Haaland cemented his place as one of the best players in the Champions League at just 22 years of age.

Erling Haaland breaks Kylian Mbappe's Champions League record

The Manchester City faithful were treated to a night of pure footballing magic as their star forward shattered not one, but two records en route to a historic victory. At the age of just 22 years and 236 days, Haaland etched his name in the history books by becoming the youngest player ever to score 30 goals in the Champions League.

This incredible achievement saw him usurp Kylian Mbappe, who achieved the feat at the age of 22 years and 352 days. But the Norwegian sensation was not content with merely one record.

Erling Haaland also made history by becoming the fastest player to reach the 30-goal milestone, doing so in just 25 matches. This saw him eclipse the previous record set by Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy, who took 30 games to achieve the same feat.

Poll : 0 votes