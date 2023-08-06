"Might turn out to be a one-season wonder" - Manchester City attacker gets savaged for 'ghosting' in FA Community Shield defeat to Arsenal

Manchester City attacker Erling Haaland was far from his best as Arsenal won the FA Community Shield against Pep Guardiola's side. Fans on Twitter bashed the Norwegian striker for his lackluster performance.

Haaland played 64 minutes during the clash against the Gunners before being replaced by Cole Palmer, who gave the Cityzens the lead. Leandro Trossard then scored for the Gunners in the 11th minute of injury time to equalize.

Mikel Arteta's team went on to win the game via penalties as they converted all four shots from the spot while Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri missed for City.

During his 64 minutes on the pitch, Haaland had no shots and completed zero dribbles. He completed only six passes and won no ground duels. The Norwegian lost possession of the ball five times as well. Hence, he was rather invisible throughout the course of the match.

Fans criticized Haaland for his performance with one of them writing on Twitter:

"He might turn out to be a one season wonder."

Haaland scored 52 goals for Manchester City last season as the team won the Europen treble. He also broke the record for the most Premier League goals in a single season in the history of the league's 38-match campaign.

However, his performance against Arsenal in the FA Community Shield was rather average, and here are some of the best reactions from Twitter fans in that regard:

M. @_0MBH @idoxvi He’s so trash , Mbappe might win the next 8 Balon D’Ors if he comes to Madrid

zak🪡 @ZakKnowsBall Haaland saw Saliba and ran back to his own goal

Janty @CFC_Janty



Oh no… Haaland after he was subbed off today after dropping a stinkerOh no… pic.twitter.com/gZ2DBtTBDI

Toyor @toyor_pr @CFC_Janty Blud ghosted throughout the first half

O-O-P @okiTwits @CFC_Janty He might turn out to be a one season wonder

Arsenal's Jorginho spoke about Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland's off-the-field character

Erling Haaland is known for his ruthless goalscoring prowess inside the pitch for Manchester City. He doesn't mind getting heated with opponents in a bid to get the job done.

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho, however, recently made a shocking revelation about Haaland's character off the pitch. The Italian said that Haaland is a very good person (via football.london):

“Ah, he is a big lad! What a mentality as well. Strong, fast — he’s an animal. And then you see him off the pitch and he’s completely different. Such a nice guy. He’s just incredible. If you love football, it is just so nice to watch, isn’t it?”

The Gunners and the Cityzens are once again expected to be the two top teams in the Premier League this season and engage heavily in the title race. Haaland's form could very well be the difference between Arsenal and Manchester City.