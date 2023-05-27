"Might walk or lose his job" - Pundit makes interesting comment as he predicts Arsenal vs Wolverhampton result 

Ahead of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers, former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has claimed that the Gunners would end their strong season on a high with a win.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have had a brilliant season, exceeding all their pre-season expectations. They stormed to the top of the table, only to endure a tough run of form towards the end which saw Manchester City leapfrog them and eventually become champions.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Lawrenson said:

A win here would just underline Arsenal’s great season, which I expect them to do. Wolves are in a strange situation because it would appear they’re under some scrutiny from FFP and Julen Lopetegui might walk or lose his job. We’ll see. Arsenal 2-1 Wolves.

Wolves are set to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League this season, comfortably above the relegation zone. They made a remarkable turnaround in the second half of the campaign, becoming just the fourth team in league history to survive the drop after being bottom at Christmas.

However, Wolves are facing some financial troubles. Reports emerged that they are under scrutiny from Financial Fair Play after two seasons of big spending. Manager Julen Lopetegui expressed his displeasure with the situation as he may be forced to operate in the transfer market with financial constraints in place.

Premier League star keen on move to Arsenal: Reports

Rice is eager to complete a move to North London.

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is looking forward to making a move to Arsenal this summer. According to the Mirror, the 24-year-old is ready to make his intentions clear with the Hammers, having been marked as a priority target for the North London side.

While West Ham have placed a price tag of £100 million on the player, the Gunners believe they can acquire the player for less with Rice's contract set to expire in the summer of 2024, though the club does have the option to extend his contract by another year.

The report adds that while other clubs like Manchester United and Manchester City are also interested, it is Arsenal that are in pole position to land Rice.

The north London side have made their intentions to sign a midfielder in the summer clear. With the expected departure of Granit Xhaka, a move for the 24-year-old could fill the void left by the Swiss international. They also have their eye on Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, having tried to acquire him in the January window.

