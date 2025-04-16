“Might as well change the manager” - Jaime Carragher tells Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim to avoid one thing or risk sack

Jamie Carragher has called on Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim to retain his trademark back-three shape or potentially end up getting the boot. The former Liverpool defender insisted that Amorim could not abandon his philosophy, as it would render his job meaningless.

Amorim arrived with a big reputation after joining from Sporting CP, but has come in for criticism in recent months. The Red Devils are suffering through a potential contender for one of their worst Premier League campaigns, following a 4-1 loss at St. James Park to Newcastle United on April 13.

The defeat was United’s 14th in the league, a haul that left the team clinging to the Europa League as their only remaining avenue to salvage the campaign. As calls for a change in strategy grow, however, Carragher has defended Ruben Amorim. The pundit said on Sky Sports (via GOAL):

“It took a bit of time, obviously, for the system. People are still yet to be convinced by that, is that the right decision? Not actually from him, by the club for employing him because he came with that system, that’s his DNA. People keep saying, ‘oh, he’s got to change the system.’

“I don’t really see it like that because his whole managerial career and the success that he’s had has been based on that system, that’s what he knows. If he goes to something else, they might as well change the manager.”

Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system has not yet proven fruitful in England. January addition Patrick Dorgu was brought in to bolster the wide areas, but Manchester United’s forward line remains static and bereft of ideas in the final third. However, a successful Europa League campaign could buy the head coach time to implement his long-term vision.

Manchester United host Lyon with the Europa League semi-final at stake

Manchester United host Lyon at Old Trafford on Thursday night in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final. The tie is delicately poised following a 2-2 draw in France last week (April 10).

Thiago Almada scored a direct free kick from distance (25') as Andre Onana misjudged the flight of the ball. Leny Yoro equalized on the cusp of half-time (45+5') to put them level at the break. Joshua Zirkzee had briefly put United ahead late on (88'), but Rayan Cherki’s equaliser in stoppage time (90+5') injected fresh belief into the French side.

But Zirkzee will miss the second leg with a hamstring injury, leaving the hosts short in attack. Onana, who has come under heavy scrutiny for his role in Lyon’s goals, may be recalled, but questions over his long-term position under Ruben Amorim remain.

However, despite their lack of form in recent weeks, Manchester United have gone 11 games undefeated in Europe this season. They will hope that home support can help push them over the line against Lyon, who come with an impressive away record in Europe. The French side haven't lost away in the competition this season.

