"Might as well start the match with 10 men", "Literally a pensioner" - Liverpool fans want key player to retire after 'dog sh**' performance in 4-1 Napoli defeat

Liverpool fans online have lambasted James Milner for his performance during their shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of S.S.C. Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.

The Reds have made a disappointing start to the 2022-23 season and it continued in the Champions League against Napoli on Wednesday (September 7). A lack of midfield options at Jurgen Klopp's disposal has been widely regarded as the reason for Liverpool's torrid start to the campaign.

Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all injured, which has forced Klopp to repeatedly play Milner in the middle. The former England international had little to no impact in the proceedings in Naples. Milner also conceded a penalty which led to Napoli opening the scoring through Piotr Zielinski.

Handing a player well into his twilight years a start in the Champions League has not gone too well with the fans on Twitter. Some have urged Milner to retire while others are surprised to see him getting picked week-in-week-out.

One fan tweeted:

"I don’t think people seem to comprehend just how useless milner is, we honestly might aswell start the match with 10 men."

Another wrote:

"We had a chance for Milner to leave in the summer. It was the perfect time. But no, out of blind loyalty and a fetish for declining players, he’s still here. He’s a literal pensioner."

A third fan tweeted:

"Everyone expected Milner to be dog shit and he’s still managed to surprise us."

Here are some of the reactions from Liverpool fans:

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition James Milner gave away a penalty, lost possession 9 times, gave away 4 goals, won 2 out of 10 duels tonight and got booked.



Laurie @LFCLaurie James Milner is close to 37-years-old and has appeared in all of Liverpool’s first 7 fixtures, starting 3 of them.



ᴇᴀ @elmazeee "The midfield cant get worse"



Laurie @LFCLaurie We had a chance for Milner to leave in the summer. It was the perfect time.



It is worth mentioning that Liverpool offered Milner a new one-year contract earlier this summer upon the end of his previous deal. Performances so far could see this being his final season at Anfield.

Liverpool have been short of midfield options this season. The Reds have tried to solve their issues in the middle by bringing in Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo on a season-long loan deal from Serie A side Juventus. Arthur, however, was used as a substitute against Napoli and brought on with just 13 minutes to go.

In what will come as a glimmer of hope, Thiago Alcantara has returned from his latest injury. The Spaniard also made a substitute appearance in the second half in Naples, replacing Milner.

Liverpool return to the Premier League with a home game against Wolves

The Reds will want to put their Champions League disappointment behind them and focus on getting things right in the Premier League. Klopp's side will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on Saturday, September 10, at Anfield.

The Merseyside outfit will want to return to winning ways domestically as well. They failed to beat rivals Everton last time around as the game ended 0-0 at Goodison Park.

• Wolves [H]

• Chelsea [A]

• Brighton [H]

• Arsenal [A]

• Manchester City [H]



As things stand, Liverpool are seventh in the standings, having amassed just nine points from their opening six games in the Premier League. They have won just two games so far this season, with both of them coming at Anfield.

