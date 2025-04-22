Mikel Arteta confirms key Arsenal star set to be out for 'few weeks'; provides Bukayo Saka update ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that midfielder Jorginho is set to be out for a few weeks due to injury. The Spaniard also provided an update on Bukayo Saka's fitness.

Jorginho endured a suspected rib injury during Arsenal's 1-1 draw against Brentford earlier this month. The Italy international went down injured in the final minutes of the fixture and headed down the tunnel after the Gunners used all their substitutions.

Meanwhile, Saka, who recently returned from a four-month layoff due to a hamstring injury, suffered a knock against Ipswich Town last weekend.

Ipswich defender Leif Davis was sent off after a reckless tackle where he caught the back of Saka's heel. However, the Gunners have nothing to worry about as Arteta has confirmed that their star winger is highly likely to feature against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night (April 23).

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the fixture, Arteta said regarding Jorginho (via journalist Sam Dean on X):

"Jorginho will be [out for] another few weeks."

He added on Saka:

"We have to wait and see how he reacts after the situation. But it’s nothing too serious. If we want him to, I think he will have a good chance to play tomorrow."

Saka has been in excellent form for the Gunners this season, scoring 11 goals and providing 14 assists in 30 appearances across competitions.

William Gallas tells Arsenal star Declan Rice how to become 'world-class'

William Gallas has offered some advice to Arsenal star Declan Rice on how he can take his game to the next level and become 'world-class'. The pundit insists that the England international must display consistency.

Rice played an instrumental role in Arsenal's Champions League triumph over Real Madrid in the quarter-finals. The midfielder scored a pair of magnificent free kicks in the first leg before putting on a stalwart display in the second to help the Gunners win 5-1 on aggregate.

However, to be one of the best in the world at his craft, Rice must perform week in week out, according to Gallas. The former Chelsea star told Slingo (via GOAL):

"The two free-kicks Declan Rice scored against Real Madrid were brilliant, although I'll say the first one went in because of Thibaut Courtois' poor positioning. But the second free-kick was unstoppable, I think Courtois was actually in a good position too. We all wanted to see a performance like this from Rice.

"Now the big clubs will have their eye on Rice. What he's shown is amazing, but he has to be consistent with these big performances, that's how he reaches the next level. The most difficult aspect of football is to be consistent. Anyone can score one or two goals in one game, then nothing the next game. The world-class players repeat their performances."

