Mikel Arteta confirms key Arsenal star will return to matchday squad to face Sheffield United in PL fixture

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that midfielder Thomas Partey will return to the matchday squad to face Sheffield United on Monday (March 4).

The Ghana international's return could not have come at a better time, as the Gunners enter the business end of the season in the midst of a title race. The north London outfit are currently third in the Premier League table, two points behind leaders Liverpool.

Partey has been missing for nearly the entire season and has managed just four league appearances this campaign. He last featured in the Gunners' 1-0 win against Manchester City on October 8, 2023.

Addressing the former Atletico Madrid star's return, Arteta said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Thomas Partey should be part of the squad on Monday. He had a session before the last game, now he’s done two or three sessions. It’s progressing well."

Partey's return will certainly get Arteta thinking about his options in midfield. The 30-year-old could partner Declan Rice and allow Martin Odegaard to play the creative role.

However, with Italian midfielder Jorginho impressing in previous weeks, it will be interesting to see who the Spanish tactician prefers in the games to come. The former Chelsea man has made 25 appearances across competitions this season, bagging a goal and an assist each.

Ruben Neves reveals he was close to joining Arsenal in 2023

Ruben Neves

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves revealed in a recent interview that he came close to joining Arsenal before moving to Al-Hilal in 2023.

The Portuguese, who signed a deal for a reported fee of £47 million with Al-Hilal, told Spanish outlet SPORT in a recent interview (via Now Arsenal):

"I was close to joining three different clubs, which never happened. I got frustrated and decided to join Al Hilal. I didn’t want to mention any names but one of the clubs was Barcelona. I was very close to joining them, same with Arsenal.”

The Portuguese star has played 28 matches for Al-Hilal since arriving in Saudi Arabia, bagging four goals and six assists across competitions.