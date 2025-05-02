Mikel Arteta gives his take on Arsenal star William Saliba's future at the club amid exit rumors

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has given his take on William Saliba's future, amid suggestions that Real Madrid are interested in securing the defender's services. Despite these claims, the Gunners boss is confident that the France international will continue representing the north Londoners in the near future.

Saliba has become a crucial component of Arsenal's squad, forging a strong partnership with Gabriel in central defence. When asked about Saliba's future, Arteta said (via Fabrizio Romano's X account):

“I'm certain, because I had the conversation with Saliba, is that he is so happy here."

“He wants to continue with us. I'm quite confident that William is very happy here and that's the place that he wants to be."

At the moment, Saliba still has two years left on his current deal at the Emirates. So far this campaign, the 24-year-old has made 47 appearances across competitions for the Gunners, bagging two goals.

He signed for Arsenal in the summer of 2019 from Saint-Etienne. However, he wasn't directly integrated into the first team setup. Saliba completed loan spells at the aforementioned French side, Marseille, and Nice.

After this, he became a part of Arteta's core group and will now be expected to play a key role for the rest of the season. He is likely to start the Gunners' UEFA Champions League second-leg semi-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, May 07, with his team 1-0 behind.

Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal losing Premier League title to Liverpool

Mikel Arteta

Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions last weekend following their 5-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur, April 27. Meanwhile, Arsenal are set to finish second yet again, after doing so for the last two years.

The Gunners' last league success came back in the 2003/04 campaign, where they went unbeaten for the entirety of the competition. When asked if it was painful to lose out on the league title yet again, Mikel Arteta said in a press conference (via Football London):

"Yeah, big time. It's in my tummy, I understand that it is a team that has been more consistent and has had a lot of the ingredients."

Before facing PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday, Arsenal have a league affair to fulfil against Bournemouth on Saturday, May 03. The Cherries are sitting 10th in the standings coming into this game. Expect Arteta to play a second-string team, keeping in mind the midweek Champions League clash.

