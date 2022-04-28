"Mikel Arteta has got to be pleased about that" - Noel Whelan claims Arsenal may rethink letting 22-year-old player leave

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has claimed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could be having second thoughts about letting Eddie Nketiah leave this summer. According to Whelan, Nketiah is an “incredible natural goalscorer” and has performed well enough for the Gunners to rethink meeting his contractual demands.

The 22-year-old forward, who is out of contract in the summer, has scored two goals in his last two Premier League appearances. He scored a decisive brace in a 2-4 win at Chelsea and backed it up with another spirited performance against Manchester United. The Englishman did not find the back of the net against the Red Devils, but his hold-up play and work rate were widely appreciated.

According to Whelan, the forward has come good for the Gunners in the last couple of matches, giving Arteta a reason to keep him around. Speaking to Football Insider, the 47-year-old said:

“He’s [Nketiah] given them [Arsenal] the goals – there’s nothing more important. We know he’s an incredible natural goalscorer, we could see that at Leeds United. He’s come in and just refreshed that attack.

“You’ve got to give credit to Nketiah because he’s out of contract – but still fighting so hard for the shirt. Mikel Arteta has got to be pleased about that and he may be reconsidering letting them go so easily.”

In a recent interview, Nketiah revealed that he wanted more game time to advance in his career. So, unless Arsenal guarantee him regular playtime, he is unlikely to extend his stay at the Emirates. The 22-year-old is studying the north London outfit’s current offer but will only make up his mind at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Noel Whelan believes Arsenal’s derby with Tottenham could decide Premier League top-four race

Consecutive wins over Chelsea and Manchester United, coupled with Tottenham Hotspur’s draw with Brentford, have propelled Arsenal to the fourth position in the Premier League. Spurs currently sit a couple of points below them, meaning the upcoming north London derby on matchday 36 could prove to be pivotal.

Sharing his thoughts on the Premier League top-four race, Whelan revealed the importance of the London derby at White Hart Lane.

He said:

“A week ago it was Tottenham in the driving seat. Who would have thought Arsenal could turn it around with these two wins?

“The derby at White Hart Lane is going to be crucial. It could even be down to who wins that game.”

The Gunners are next in action against West Ham United on Sunday, May 1.

