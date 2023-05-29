Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal have to be 'much better' if they want to be the 'real deal' next season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted his side needs to do better if they are to taste success next season. The Gunners have had a stellar campaign but their poor form towards the end of the season ensured Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions.

The north London outfit were looking to win the title for the first time in 19 years in the 2022-23 campaign. They had a sensational first half of the season and led the league for an impressive 248 days.

Unfortunately for the Gunners, they capitulated during the business end of the season, dropping 15 points over their last nine games to hand Manchester City the title. Moreover, Arsenal were unable to make a run in either domestic competition or the Europa League.

Despite their shortcomings, the north London club still overachieved by achieving 84 points. Mikel Arteta recently stated he wanted to use this as a way of being better next season. He said (via GOAL):

“We wanted to bring the club back to the Champions League. That was the main target. We didn’t expect to finish where we are. I think it’s the third-best record in the club, with the history of the club, the most wins ever."

He added:

“It’s a lot but it’s still not enough to win it. We understand where the level is. If we want to be the real deal, we can’t be happy with what we have, and we have to be next season much better.”

The Gunners ensured Champions League football by finishing second and will compete for the prestigious trophy for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Arsenal star Martin Odegaard rates his own season as club captain

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard gave his verdict on his own season as club captain in his captain's notes ahead of the Gunners' clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers. He wrote (via Arsenal's official website):

"This was my first season as captain and I think I’ve grown a lot. I’ve learned to take more responsibility and with the goals I’ve scored too, it’s been good for me. As my first season as captain here, I think it’s been OK but I feel like I can do a lot better too. I’m going to work hard to get better and that’s my main aim now. I know I can still improve so much."

Martin Odegaard has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League this season. He has scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 45 appearances in all competitions.

The Norwegian has also led by example, forming a lethal partnership in the midfield with Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey. The Emirates faithful will be hoping Odegaard retains this form heading into next season.

Poll : 0 votes