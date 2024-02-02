Mikel Arteta jokingly claims Arsenal duo are living in the same house and 'sharing wives' following their disagreement after Nottingham Forest fixture

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has offered a sarcastic response to a question about Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko, claiming that the duo have been living in the same house of late.

At a press conference ahead of the Gunners' Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday, February 4, Arteta was questioned about a scuffle involving White and Zinchenko. The duo were seen arguing after helping their team beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the City Ground in midweek.

Arteta chose to provide a humorous response when asked about the equation between the two players now, saying (as quoted by The Athletic on X):

"They've been in the same house the past few days, sharing wives and everything!"

The Arsenal boss was notably questioned immediately after the game against Forest about the confrontation between White and Zinchenko. At the time, he indicated that he had no qualms about it as both players were merely pushing each other to be better and said (as quoted by Sky Sports):

"I love it, they demand more from each other and they are not happy with the way they concede that and they are trying to resolve it. It was a bit heated, but that means it is not enough playing the way we played, the result has to be bigger."

Arteta went onto add:

"That's pushing each other and being not happy conceding and I have to encourage that and promote it in the right way and a respectful way. Sometimes after the game it's emotional and heated, but I love that the players are pushing each other and demanding excellence."

Arsenal seemed to be headed towards a comfortable win against Forest thanks to second-half strikes from Gabriel Jesus (65') and Bukayo Saka (72'). However, in the 89th minute, the hosts sent a long ball that Zinchenko failed to deal with, allowing Gonzalo Montiel to head it into the box to Taiwo Awoniyi, who scored.

"Always great to prepare a game against Liverpool" - Mikel Arteta previews Arsenal's crucial weekend clash

Later in the press conference, Mikel Arteta also previewed the weekend fixture against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium. The Reds currently lead the Premier League standings with 51 points from 22 matches, five clear of third-placed Arsenal.

Arteta said (as quoted by the Gunners' official website):

"What we need to do is play the way we played in the last two games against them, and be more efficient in the areas that are going to decide the game. [I’m] very excited, it’s always great to prepare a game against Liverpool; how good they are, they dominate every aspect of the game.

"We play at home, and what I sense is a real sense of positivity and enthusiasm around the place."

As Arteta noted, Arsenal have already clashed twice with Liverpool this season.

The first game at Anfield in the league ended in a 1-1 draw, with Gabriel Magalhaes scoring for the visitors and Mohamed Salah netting for the hosts. The second encounter, an FA Cup third-round tie at the Emirates, ended in a 2-0 win for Liverpool. Jakub Kiwior scored a 54th-minute own-goal before Luis Diaz sealed the win in stoppage time.

Arsenal recorded 31 shots across those two games, but got just seven on target and scored only a solitary goal.

