"Mikel Arteta knows that" - Gary Neville rates Arsenal title chances and names position they must address after Newcastle defeat 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Arsenal need to sign a top forward in the January transfer window in order to win the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season as they narrowly lost 1-0 to Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday, November 4. Anthony Gordon's controversial 64th-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Eddie Nketiah looked ineffective up front, landing zero shots on target. He also lost nine duels and made just 33 touches. Gabriel Jesus has been sidelined until December with another injury setback, meaning Mikel Arteta had to deploy Leandro Trossard as the side's forward in the 79th minute.

Neville expressed concerns over the Gunners' title hopes due to their striker issues, telling Sky Sports (via METRO):

"In the games I have watched Arsenal this season, [the] centre-forward [position] has been a problem. Arsenal have to do some business in January – they are ending the game with [Leandro] Trossard in attack.

"I’ve said this after a few Arsenal games this season – Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah at centre-forward are both very good, but I’d like them to be my No. 2 and No. 3 strikers. I’d really love them to be my No. 2 and No. 3 strikers and they might even end up playing wide and off the left in certain games or off the right because both of them can do that role."

He added:

"But if Arsenal had a top No. 9 and they’ve had some really top No. 9s in the last 20 or 30 years, then I think they could go on to win the title. I’ve predicted them to win the title but when I look at them now in big games, I feel they’re lacking something up top.

"To be fair, I think Mikel Arteta knows that. He loves them both and he should do, Arsenal fans should do. This is not a criticism of the two lads they’ve got because I think they can be really important players for Arsenal, but I feel like they should be part of the 20-man squad."

He concluded:

"They could still contribute in 25-30 matches a season, but I feel you need something more in those top matches that just get you over the line. ‘Erling Haaland does get Man City over the line quite a bit and I think that’s what the difference could be in the end. So for me, that’s a big thing."

The Gunners have been linked to Brentford's Ivan Toney in the upcoming transfer window. However, Toney would reportedly cost up to £100 million.

How have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah fared for Arsenal this season?

Gary Neville reckons the Gunners could win the Premier League title if they signed a more proficient centre-forward to replace Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in the starting XI. Let's take a look at how the two forwards have performed this season.

Jesus has scored four goals and provided one assist in 11 appearances this season and has looked impressive when fit. However, he has missed six games due to injury and is expected to be out for another month.

On the other hand, Nketiah has taken advantage of his opportunity in the starting XI, netting five goals and registering one assist in 16 appearances in total. He will be aiming to continue his decent run of form against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 8.