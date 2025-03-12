"Mikel Arteta would love to sign him for Arsenal" - Journalist claims PL star is priority target for Gunners this summer

Transfer journalist David Ornstein has issued an update on Arsenal's pursuit of Newcastle United star Alexander Isak. He stated that while the Magpies are unwilling to sell, the 25-year-old is garnering a lot of interest from other clubs and is at the top of the Gunners' list.

Ornstein said (via NBC Sports):

"Mikel Arteta would love to sign him for Arsenal."

Signing a top striker has emerged as a priority for the Gunners. They are currently without a natural option to lead the line as Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are out for the season. Their failure to secure an additional option in the January transfer window earned a lot of criticism from fans as the side have struggled to score goals consistently in recent games.

Isak has been sensational for Newcastle and has emerged as a vital player in their push for Champions League qualification. His 19 goals have him third in the Premier League goal-scoring list, an impressive mark following up from his 21 last campaign.

However, Eddie Howe's side will reportedly not even consider offers for the Sweden international. His current contract with the Magpies runs until the summer of 2028, which they are looking to extend, as per Ornstein. However, qualification to the UCL could play a role, meaning Arsenal and Liverpool could become interesting options in the summer.

Paul Merson opens up on Arsenal's favoured opponents in UCL last eight

Paul Merson has claimed that Arsenal would prefer facing Atletico Madrid over Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The Sky Sports pundit claimed that Los Rojiblancos would be a better matchup for the Gunners, given their playstyle.

Merson said (via Sky Sports News):

"I think if Atletico Madrid win, Arsenal have a bit of a chance. I think that'll be a tight game, Atletico Madrid don't blow anybody away - they play a certain style of football."

"But if they play against Real Madrid, I don't know if they're going to be able to live with them with goalscoring over two legs, especially with the players that are out for Arsenal."

The Gunners are practically guaranteed to advance from the Round of 16, having won 7-1 in the first leg over Dutch side PSV Eindhoven. They will face the winner of the pivotal clash between the two Madrid sides in the next round.

Mikel Arteta's men have been knocked out of both cups and are 15 points off Liverpool in the league, making success at the domestic level look uncertain. Thus, the UCL represents the only tournament where the side could lift their first major trophy under the Spaniard.

