"Mikel Arteta needs a player in the same mould he was" - Paul Merson names Premier League duo that could transform Arsenal next season

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson believes the north London outfit need a player of Mikel Arteta’s ilk to help them with their creativity.

The Gunners have often lacked inventiveness in midfield this season as Granit Xhaka hasn’t provided the attacking impetus from the central midfield role.

The Switzerland international has done well in recycling the ball. But that isn’t enough as the Gunners need a specialist in that position to get the best out of their talented attackers.

Arteta himself was a top deep-lying playmaker during his spell at Everton and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Merson explained that having had the skillset of a deep-lying playmaker during his playing days, Arteta should now find a player for that role.

Merson wrote for The Daily Star:

“Mikel Arteta needs a player in the same mould he was to transform Arsenal next season. I think they still need a midfield player who can sit in front of the back four and pick a pass. Arteta did that beautifully. But they don’t have anyone like that any more. Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey don’t have those kind of skills; someone who’s going to get on the ball and start spraying it around.

“Xhaka and Partey do a great job in there but they’re not going to take you to the next level. I don’t think they’ve got a genuine passer in the team; a genuine playmaker from deeper positions like that. And if anyone can find that type of player it should be Arteta because he’s played that position himself.”

Arsenal’s midfield needs more quality and depth

Thomas Partey has added more rigidity to the Gunners’ midfield with his tenacity and tackling, but the Ghanaian needs more support.

Xhaka has done well at recycling possession and with his occasional switches in play. However, all top sides need a midfielder who can pick a pass and unlock a defense from a deeper role.

The Gunners are light in the midfield department as they struggled when the duo of Mohamed Elneny and Partey were unavailable due to international commitments in January and February earlier this year.

The north London outfit will hope to finish in the top four as Champions League football will be crucial in attracting some of the better players when the transfer window reopens.

