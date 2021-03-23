Mikel Arteta open to Paris Saint-Germain job in the future with 'a lot of work' yet to do at Arsenal

In a recent interview, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed his love for Paris and French champions Paris Saint-Germain, claiming that he would be open to working there in the future, but is yet to finish his work with the Gunners.

"I love Paris, I love Paris," Mikel Arteta said. "I have very good memories from over there. It was my first club as a professional. The club is always in my heart. ‘You never know but I have a lot of work to do (currently at Arsenal)."

⚽️ #FootballShow

🔴 Mikel Aterta est notre invité ce soir !

👉 Le PSG, son futur

🎙 "Moi futur entraîneur du PSG ? C'est impossible de savoir, j'adore Paris" pic.twitter.com/dsR2NzQgby — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) March 22, 2021

The Spaniard was also full of glowing praise for former Tottenham Hotspur and current PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino, claiming the Parisian outfit are an excellent team.

"PSG have an incredible team," Arteta added. "The manager Mauricio Pochettino is a coach that I am close to because I played with him at PSG. He is a very very strong manager and I hope that he will win a lot of titles with PSG."

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal are "still far from being among the top teams" after West Ham draw

Arsenal came back from a 3-0 deficit against West Ham on Sunday

Following Arsenal's dramatic comeback and 3-3 draw away to West Ham on Sunday, Mikel Arteta reflected on what he believed was a performance which indicated his side needed work to reach the top.

"I'm worried with the different levels we can show within a game," Mikel Arteta asserted. "On this, we are still far from being among the top teams."

However, the Gunners boss added that he is not worried about the culture at the North London outfit.

"I'm not worried about the culture as we've come so far on that," Arteta said. "I've seen so many positive things. Today was one of those as I've seen a completely different reaction before from a similar situation."

Arsenal were 3-0 down within 32 minutes at the London Stadium on Sunday, before two own goals and an Alexandre Lacazette strike in the 82nd minute leveled the game.

Arteta claimed that even though the first half hour was disappointing, including "unacceptable" errors for the goals that followed, the Gunners' second-half performance made him proud.

"The first half an hour was really disappointing, we weren't at the races," the Spaniard said. "We conceded a quality goal, but then we didn't win enough challenges, we didn't show urgency, and we conceded another two goals that were unacceptable."

Arteta: "I can not accept the way my team played for certain periods in the first half, and the goals we conceded... We have two faces." — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) March 21, 2021

"That keeps me awake. It has happened too many times too often. At this level you cannot do that because your opponents are too good," Mikel Arteta said. "But for the rest of the match I am proud of the team and the courage we showed. That shows me how far we have come together."