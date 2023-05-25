Mikel Arteta opens up on Arsenal's 'regrets' after losing Premier League title to Manchester City

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that there are several regretful moments in his side's title race capitulation to Manchester City.

The Gunners faltered in the latter stages of the season after previously holding an eight-point lead over City. Pep Guardiola's side successfully retained their league crown this past weekend after Arteta's men suffered a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Arteta has acknowledged Manchester City's title victory by insisting that they deserve it. However, the Spanish coach has shed light on several key moments during the title race that his Arsenal side regret. He told Sky Sports:

“They deserve it as simple as that. 38 games - it doesn’t lie. We have some regrets against Liverpool, 2-0 up, West Ham and the penalty, against Southampton the mistakes that we made and it was 3-3."

The Gunners were coasting to a comfortable victory away at Anfield against Liverpool on April 9. Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus had put the title contenders 2-0 up by the 40th minute. However, they were hit back by Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

It was a similar story against West Ham United when Bukayo Saka had the opportunity to put the north Londoners 3-1 up. However, the English attacker missed a penalty and the Hammers eventually equalized, securing a 2-2 draw.

Arsenal were forced to seal a dramatic 3-3 comeback draw against Southampton on April 21. Arteta's men trailed the Saints 3-1 heading into the 88th minute. Despite claiming a valuable point, they really should have beaten the Premier League's bottom side.

However, Manchester City have been in remarkable form and have stormed to the title in impressive fashion. They beat their title rivals 4-1 at the Etihad on April 26 to truly turn the title race in their favor. Arteta added that it wouldn't have been enough to have beaten Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton:

"Even if we had won all those games, it wasn’t enough. And this is the level. Everything has to be perfect, there are no margins for error."

Arsenal will now concentrate on finishing their season on a high. They face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates on Sunday (May 28).

Didi Hamman warns Arsenal against signing Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan

Hamman explains why he would be opposed to signing Gundogan.

Arsenal seem interested in signing yet another Manchester City player this summer in the form of Ilkay Gundogan. The German is out of contract and reports claim that the Gunners are interested in signing him on a free transfer.

Gundogan, 32, has been one of City's most important players this season, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in 49 games across competitions. He would follow in the footsteps of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus if he heads to the Emirates from the Etihad.

However, Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamman has wanted Arteta's side against signing Gundogan. The former Premier League midfielder doesn't think he will make Arsenal champions:

"Would Gundogan improve Arsenal? Yes, he would, but he is 32-years-old so I would not sign him as a player who would make the difference in winning the Premier League next season."

Gundogan is also being linked with Barcelona. He has won five Premier League titles with Manchester City and will go down as a club legend.

Poll : 0 votes